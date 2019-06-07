Every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie will be released in 4K

Within the next few months, once Avengers: Endgame finally leaves theaters and hits store shelves, Marvel fans will finally be able to own the complete Infinity Saga of the MCU to watch anytime they want. The only major issue is that many of those movies — most notably the Phase 1 films — were never released in 4K on Blu-ray. Thankfully, that’s going to change in the near future, as Marvel has big plans for its back catalog.

“We are going to remaster all of our films in 4K,” Captain Marvel’s executive producers Victoria Alonso and Jonathan Schwartz told Collider in a recent interview about the movie’s home release when asked about Marvel’s plan for other 4K releases. “We’re in the process of doing that, so it’s all happening.”

This isn’t an especially surprising development, considering how popular the Marvel films have been in theaters, on streaming services, and as physical media, but this is the first confirmation that every Marvel movie will eventually be available in 4K. Just last month, High-Def Digest reported that 4K rereleases of Iron Man, Iron Man 2, and Iron Man 3 would land in August, while Thor and Thor: The Dark World would follow in September.

Once the first three Iron Man movies and the original two Thor films launch in 4K, the only movies left for Disney to remaster will be Guardians of the Galaxy, Ant-Man, and Doctor Strange. No release dates or release windows have been announced, but with a seemingly long wait between movies on its way following the debut of Spider-Man: Far From Home next month, Marvel will have plenty of months to fill with remastered classics.