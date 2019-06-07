Apple’s new iOS 13 software was the biggest news of the week for Apple fans, but we still have three months to wait before it’s released to the public. If you want your iPhone or iPad to feel fresh and new right now, though, the best way to do it is to install some new apps. We dug through more than 100 iOS apps on sale on Friday morning and we came up with six apps in particular that you should definitely download now while they’re on sale for free. There’s no telling how long these deals will be around though, so if you’re smart you’ll hurry and grab them for free while you can.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

btw – puzzle maze

Normally $0.99.

Engaing, innovative, minimal puzzle game with dozens of levels. The aim is simple: you need to move through the field and pickup all the circles. The problem is they are visible only on one of two colors – that’s why you should use toggles to switch the light. *** How to play *** The design is simple and there are different levels. A color line will enter in the field made of squares. The user needs to drag the line to collect the circles appear in that field. After collecting all the circles you need to exit from the field. After that, you will be on next level. You can also shift the line backward side. Gather all the circles and pass on next level. *** Features ***

• 88 unique levels

• Easy to play to refresh mind

• No target based labyrinth game

• Simple & user-friendly design

• You can mute sound & music in the setting option

• Labyrinth game with lots of different levels

• Relaxing sound and music Play btw and become great witness in the route game.

CleanPics

Normally $3.99.

#1 app on the App Store for skin smoothing, retouch and photo noise reduction

The only fully automatic tool for photo and selfie improvement

CleanPics is the secret to the perfect selfie! CleanPics lets you be the best version of yourself in every photo. Use CleanPics photo improvement tool for better selfies and pictures. What does CleanPics do:

• Fully automatic noise reduction

• Fully automatic selfie retouch

• Fully automatic skin makeup

• Great “before and after” comparison

• New amazing filters handpicked from 1000 options

• 4k ultra HD support

• Save & share on social networks CleanPics is built to make your every shot perfect. No need to spend a lot of time and money on expensive software. CleanPics will clean up and improve your photo in just seconds. It is the most simple and fast way to perfect and share photos. Download the app and start sharing perfect selfies in just seconds.

Blox 3D City Creator

Normally $2.99.

***Editors Choice Award 2018 -90% Rating*** Excellence In Design, Children’s Tech Review”

***2.5 Million Downloads worldwide across iOS and Android”

***Featured by Apple in Top Ten Apps for Creativity” Blox 3D City lets you create fully functional cities and towns with simple taps, from busy metros to sleepy towns and rain-swept docks.Downloaded more than 2.5 million times and with 750,000 unique cities being built and shared by kids, its one of the world’s bestselling city creators.

You can add shops, garages,bridges and trees to fully populate your world with no limit on time

or creativity.Sky’s the limit! *Add cars,trucks,roads and people to watch your world come alive.

*People walk into buildings, cops chase robbers and trains chug through the night.

*Create turntable movies of your cities and share them via email or file sharing

*Rain, fog and night conditions add different times of day to your creations The UI has been reworked to allow greater freedom in navigation and workflow,based on kids and

parents feedback from the last 3 years

This is the 6th update of Blox 3D City with new transparent blocks,sharing options to save movies locally or on email,Imessage and local device.

Neo Monsters

Normally $0.99.

Become a Legend! Capture over 1000 Animated Monsters and Duel in Real-Time PvP! Form your team and battle for victory! Capture, train, and evolve to become the champion in one of the biggest monster battling RPGs! Neo Monsters is an addictive strategy RPG that features epic 4v4 battles between two teams of up to 16 monsters. The unique turn-based battle system allows you to come up with powerful chain strategies by combining hundreds of abilities. Hunt down the strongest monsters and harness their power, then take the battle online to dominate in exciting PvP battles and leagues! Are you ready to take the challenge? ▶Features:

● Build your Monster Collection

• Capture and evolve over 1000 fully animated monsters!

• Train your monsters and unleash their deadly potential.

• Collect evolution ingredients to create the ultimate power! ● Form a Battle Strategy

• Build the ultimate team of up to 16 monsters.

• Defeat your opponents in epic turn-based 4v4 battles!

• Create devastating combinations from hundreds of abilities. ● Become the Champion

• Conquer six Leagues and take on the Grand Champion in 60+ hours of adventure!

• Explore multiple islands and dungeons on your journey.

• Follow the story to uncover the truth behind your late uncle’s atrocity. ● Take the Battle Online

• Duel players from around the world in PvP leagues!

• Complete 100+ online missions.

• Take on weekly updated events to unlock big rewards.

Star Rover

Normally $1.99.

Do you love the starry night? Do you want to know everything in the sky? Star Rover is the fantastic planetarium for your iPhone and iPod touch. Just hold up your iPhone and Star Rover will tell you exactly what you are pointing at. Star Rover determines your location automatically. You’ll see the stars, moon, planets, constellations in their proper place from your current location. As you move your iPhone, the star map updates in real time. Star Rover makes the virtual sky a gorgeous view. You can see star twinkling, beautiful nebulae, occasional meteor and even sunset glow in the evening. Star Rover is very easy to use. You can simply change the sky view in settings and use Quick Find for everything you want to know in the night sky. Star Rover lets you set your location manually so you can see the sky from any part of the world. It also lets you travel to the future or the past and see the sky on different dates and times. If you are planning for a solar eclipse, this is the app you need. Features – Over 120,000 stars.

– All 88 constellations with beautiful artworks.

– Planets and their moons with stunning graphics.

– Moon phases.

– Real images of Messier objects.

– Sky objects information.

– Realistic Milky Way.

– Equatorial and azimuthal grids.

– Sky view underneath the horizon.

– Visual magnitude adjustment.

– Manually time & date setting.

– Manually location setting.

– Quick Find.

– Point and view (iPhone only, compass support required).

Pic Navi

Normally $2.99.

Pic Navi is an easy-to-use photo location viewer and editor. What Pic Navi can do:

Opening a map to navigate back to photo location.

Copying the GPS coordinate of the photo.

Adding / Modifying / Deleting the photo’s location.

Modifying the photo’s timestamp.

Showing the timestamp in the photo’s location (Timezone support)

Showing / Inscribing the timestamp inside the photo. To see the map, tap the compass icon. To modify GPS, long-press the icon. To change the appearance of the timestamp, tap the timestamp. To modify it, long-press it.

