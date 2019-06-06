Tom Holland just leaked a major ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ spoiler

Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo are easily the two most prominent leakers from the massive roster of MCU stars. They’ve both spoiled critical scenes from Marvel movies, with Ruffalo’s Infinity War ending spoiler probably taking the cake. But Holland is back with a brand new revelation about his fifth MCU movie that’ll soon hit theaters, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Far From Home premieres on July 2nd, and we’ve already seen a bunch of trailers and TV promos that deliver several interesting spoilers. We’ve always known the action in Spider-Man 2 takes place after Avengers: Endgame and the trailers have pretty much confirmed it. Tony Stark is dead, and that will be a huge thing to deal with for Peter Parker.

We also know that this MCU timeline is Earth-616 from the comics and the multiverse will be formally introduced and explained, since Mysterio is not of this Earth. Furthermore, we’ve learned that MJ figures out who Spider-Man is, and that Peter will get plenty of Stark toys, including AR glasses just like Tony’s, and a secret lab capable of manufacturing new Spider-Man suits.

This brings us to a recent fan event where Holland talked about the film, explicitly addressing where the Elementals we see in the trailers appeared from:

Mysterio in this movie is actually my new best friend. We team up together to fight these Elemental creatures because when Thanos snapped his fingers, these creatures came through the dimensional rift.

This is a major spoiler from Far From Home, but not something that will ruin the movie. It’s unclear if he was supposed to reveal this detail, but as you’ll see in the following clip, the crowd goes wild upon hearing the spoiler. The detail is very puzzling too, considering that Thanos snapped his fingers twice in 2018. Then the Avengers used the Stones twice in 2023. The question is, why did these Elementals wait all these years to appear on Earth? We’ll have to wait until next month for the movie to explain it.

Tom Holland talking about Mysterio and spoiling something about

