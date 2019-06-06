Yesterday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free was a good one, and there are still a few sales that haven’t ended yet in that post. If you missed it, definitely go back and grab them before it’s too late. Once you’re done with that, you’ll find seven fresh apps on sale here in Thursday’s roundup.

Cut for Stories

Normally $0.99.

Make your Instagram Stories unique! You just have to download, create your contents and share your favorite moments • Import from the library photos of any size and place them in full screen or as you prefer, with creativity you can create a lot of popular effects, like polaroid, old camera etc. • Do you want to add a thought, a caption, a quote on your story? You can use a lot of special fonts, choose text color and place it wherever you want! • Crop your picture and choose the background, with blur effect or coloured, with a tap. Easy! • Share! You can choose to save your content to your library post it directly to your instagram story Try it now! Cut for Stories

Crime and Place: Stats & Maps

Normally $0.99.

Crime and Place™ just might save your life – or help you avoid becoming the victim of a violent crime. Just look at these features: – The Crime Compass™ – Quickly see your surroundings as you move using a unique color-coded view that updates dynamically. Whether you’re walking or driving, the Crime Compass shows you short- and long-range crime hotspots, allowing you to steer clear of dangerous areas! The radar sweep view displays information in all directions for up to one mile. All map areas are clearly marked with “red, yellow or green” indicators showing how safe they are. – The Crime Map Overlay – Using the fully interactive heat map, you can search for points of interest or a specific address for crime data. This allows you to check out gas stations, restaurants and rest stops before you go there. Or, you can drop a pin on the map to verify that your next stop won’t be in an unexpected high crime area. – Customizable – You can customize the crime data displayed to suit your needs. Simply change the settings to display different types of crime by categories and weighting. For example, you can customize your settings to display personal or property crime – or set the app to show “auto thefts” or other specific types of crimes in your area. – Crime Notification – It’s easy to set up notifications so that you are alerted when you enter a high crime area. Notifications require background GPS use. – Reliable and Accurate Data – Crime and Place focuses on presenting well established, long term national and local crime trends in the U.S. This provides a more accurate picture of crime levels than other types of reporting. With Crime and Place, you won’t have to decipher confusing “incidence” maps that show dots or confusing icons that can be hard to read. Crime and Place is Great for: – Taking local trips

– Going to new venues

– Checking out the safety of your daily commute, your own neighborhood or other areas you frequent

– Knowing how safe your local parks and attractions really are – before you go!

– Taking Road Trips

– Determining how safe the area is around your work, shopping and parking areas National Press Coverage The Wall Street Journal reported, “Navigating the app feels like running through a videogame: A warning pops up when you’re entering a ‘high crime area’ then directs you back to safe environs.” The Herald Sun wrote, ”The app uses maps and a “’Crime Compass’ that tells users not only how safe they are, but essentially how to escape high-crime areas.” Download Crime and Place Today!

LiveTunes – Concert FX Player

Normally $0.99.

The only music player that turns your living room into a concert hall. LiveTunes uses ground-breaking, convolution reverb from Goodhertz to simulate acoustic spaces for a variety of live venues including stadiums, arenas, theaters, concert halls, clubs, bars and more. This technology allows LiveTunes to literally make any track sound bigger and better than ever before. It’s like you’re really there! But that’s just the beginning… What really makes LiveTunes so unique is that it also adds the live ambience you’d find at a live concert. Audience screams, cheers, and claps that literally ‘react’ to whatever music you choose add the energy to your music that it’s been missing. You can even swipe up on the music player to make the crowd cheer whenever you want! It’s time to rediscover your favorite music. Don’t just listen to it. Experience it! AVAILABLE VENUES

Sold Out Arena

Rock Stadium

Concert Theater

Hollywood Club

Dive Bar

Headbangers Ballroom

Symphony Hall

Coffee House

Outdoor Festival IN-APP STORE VENUES

Tokyo Dome

Rock Fest

Back to School

Opera House

NYC Hip Hop Club

DJ Dance Party

Garage Days

Roman Amphitheater

Concert Bowl

Austin City Music Hall

L.A. Coliseum

Teen Mania

Metal Arena

Budokan

Living Room Showcase

NYC Cathedral

Shibuya Indie Rock Club

L.A. Unplugged

Tokyo Opera City

London Pub REVIEWS

“LiveTunes breathes new life into your music.” – USA Today “Makes regular music sound like a live concert. Not a gimmick!” – evolved.fm “Reaches places other music apps just don’t go.” – GoodWebGuide FEATURES

* High-definition reverb and sound to simulate real venue acoustics * Professionally recorded live audiences that react to your music and can be controlled by you * Customize your sound with a 6-band equalizer * Swipe up on the player to make the crowd cheer! * Multiple venues and audience sizes to choose from * Swipe left or right on the Player to skip through tracks ***REQUIREMENTS: LiveTunes is only supported on the following devices: iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPad 2, 3rd and 4th gen, iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad Mini and iPad Mini with Retina Display.***

ScanKey – Barcode OCR Keyboard

Normally $0.99.

ScanKey is an additional keyboard for iOS devices, which integrates a scanner for QR-/bar codes and an OCR scanner (Optical Character Recognition) to recognize printed alpha numeric text and words with the camera. This makes work easier e.g. for filling out forms, which require to enter complex codes or IDs by hand (Example: EAN product codes). With ScanKey keyboard simply scan the codes or text and it will be filled automatically in the active text field. With the Post-Processor Engine, it’s really easy to modify the scan result with various filters which can be configured in any specific order. Since version 2.0 it’s also possible to start a scan from the app and not only from the ScanKey keyboard extension! QWERTZ and QWERTY layout is supported. Supported codes:

• UPCECode

• Code39Code

• Code39Mod43

• Code93

• Code128

• EAN8

• EAN13,

• Aztec

• PDF417

• QRCode

• DataMatrix

• Code-2of5 Interleaved

• ITF14 Supported text:

• hundreds of serif and sans-serif fonts

• alpha numeric text (e.g. ABC1337)

• Words and sentences

• Multi-line

• HAND-WRITTEN TEXT NOT SUPPORTED! Supported post-processors:

• Add character(s) at start/end

• Remove leading/trailing character(s)

• Regex string replacement (Regular Expression)

• Text replacement (case-sensitive or case-insensitive) Additional features:

• Automatically copy scan result to clipboard

• Automatically return after scan finished

• Automatically remove checksum of EAN/-UPC-Codes

iPicBox – Safe Photo Vault

Normally $0.99.

If you have any question, issue or advice on app, please contact us: jerrium@qq.com.

The Best and Most Private Photo App for iPhone/iPad/iPod touch.

Millions of people trust iPicBox to keep their photos hidden. If you like picture, if you are addicted to collecting pictures, if you have some privacies, and would like to show off, yeah~That is it! Got it! ******Main Features******

—Share to Facebook, Twitter, QQ, QZone, WeChat, WeChatTimeLine, Camera Roll, Email, Copy, SMS

—3D touch ( 6s, 6s plus)

—How-To-Use pages

—Touch ID for locking single folder and image

—Support iOS9

—Share to Facebook, Twitter

—Gorgeous themes that are changed by heart

—Folder cover that is splendid

—Unlimited folders that permit you to sort pictures

—Unique tree view of folders that is clear at a glance

—Unique split mode that shows tree view and list view at the same time

—Press to download picture easily

—Quick capturing as you need

—Import albums that have huge amount of pictures

—Search pictures you want and locate the position

—Lock pictures and privacies will not be touched

—Batch operations that make you better efficiency

—All kinds of gestures that make you natural

—Smooth basic operations including Add, Del, Edit, Move

—Trash box that gives you a chance to go back * * * * * *

All your photos stored in iPicBox are 100% private. Your photos are only stored on your device and are never uploaded to our servers. We have no ability to remotely access your photos.

3D Earth – weather widget

Normally $9.99.

Meet the wonderful 3D Earth. The most beautiful app, ever!

This unique application combining: weather forecast, clocks, widgets and a beautiful view from the space to our Earth.

Accurate weather conditions and forecast is a main features of this app.

The unique weather forecast algorithm has access to thousands weather stations. It’s allow to make a mostly accurate forecast for each location around the world! Current weather condition has detailed description, air temperature, wind direction and force, humidity, dew point, pressure, visibility, as well as comfort index with reference to current weather conditions.

Weather forecast information has detailed description, day and night air temperature, wind direction and force, humidity, UV index, probability of precipitation, and comfort index with reference to current weather conditions. FEATURES:

● Real time 3D rendered Earth

● Weather map layers with temperature, humidity, wind, pressure and precipitations

● World clocks

● Weather condition for more than 150 000 locations around the world with 15 days and hourly forecasts

● Beautiful graphics for 15 days and 48 hours forecast

● Notification Center Widget provides quick access to weather forecast and current condition

● Temperature on the icon badge. The current temperature for your location will be displayed on your Home Screen now

● Sunrise and Sunset time

● iCloud sync keeping your cities list at your devices

● Universal app, one app for all devices iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and iPod Touch

Polca BW

Normally $0.99.

Polca BW is an easy and fun retro camera application.

You can obtain various film photos by 3 stage scene mode. Pressing shutter for a short time, it is basic scene mode of Polca.

If you press it a bit longer and let go of the shutter when the 1st stage lamp is turned on, you can make photos with various light leak effect. And you can make photos with weak damage effect in the 2nd stage lamp, and strong damage effect like coffee stains in the 3rd stage lamp. If you turn on the Date switch in the lower right-hand corner, the date will be marked. If you turn on the Border switch, the frame appears in the photo. Try to contain your daily life in a good way by using simple film camera, Polca!

