DreamWorks is making a ‘Jurassic World’ animated series for Netflix

Netflix’s Jurassic World animated series launches in 2020. Revived by the successful Jurassic World movies, the Jurassic Park franchise is ready to deliver more dinosaur-filled content in near future, with DreamWorks and Netflix having partnered on an animated series set to premiere worldwide next year.

Netflix on Tuesday announced the new original programming and posted the first trailer for the kid-friendly show. The new show is called Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and from the looks of it, we’re looking at some sort of camp for kids that has dinosaurs in it. The dangerous kind of dinosaurs, as you’ll see in the brief trailer.

The series is set in the same timeline as the 2015 Jurassic World movie, a detail that might come in handy at some point down the road. A Jurassic World 3 film featuring the same star, Chris Pratt, is set to be released in 2021. In the meantime, here’s the synopsis for the animated series:

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are stranded. Unable to reach the outside world, they’ll need to go from strangers to friends to family if they’re going to survive.

Scott Kreamer and Lane Lueras are the showrunners and executive producers of Camp Cretaceous, with Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Colin Trevorrow also acting as executive producers.

The trailer might be brief, but it sure looks stunning and the show clearly has plenty of potential.

We have no idea who’s starring in it for the time being, and no premiere date and 2020 is still several months away.