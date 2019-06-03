WWDC 2019 keynote live stream: How to watch Apple unveil iOS 13

Apple is set to kick off its annual developer conference on Monday, June 3rd with a keynote at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. WWDC 2019 will focus on software updates and improvements, so we don’t expect hardware to be the focus of the event. That said, Apple does love surprises.

The highlight of the event will undoubtedly be the unveiling of iOS 13, which is expected to feature a variety of notable changes, including the long-awaited addition of a system-wide Dark Mode. We got a sneak peek at the feature when 9to5Mac shared screenshots of the update last week. Those images also revealed a new UI for screenshots on iOS, a redesigned Reminders app, and the combination of the Find My iPhone and Find My Friends apps.

Beyond mobile OS updates, we also expect to see macOS 10.15 at the event, which will change the Mac experience in many significant ways. For one, there are several indications that iTunes is finally being retired in favor of individual apps. We also hope to learn more about Marzipan over the course of WWDC this week, which is an initiative that will bring macOS and iOS app development closer together, making it easier for developers to build apps for both platforms. Finally, tvOS and watchOS updates are likely in store as well.

If you want to watch live as the WWDC 2019 keynote unfolds on Monday, here are all of your options:

If you're on a macOS or Windows 10 computer, click this link to watch the WWDC 2019 live stream. Apple used to have browser restrictions for its live streams, but now you can watch on any browser.

On an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Android device, click here to see the live stream of Apple's big WWDC 2019 keynote stream. Again, you can watch on your preferred browser, not just Safari.

Finally, you can also watch all the action from WWDC 2019 on your Apple TV. Just make sure you've updated to the latest version of tvOS and find the Apple Events app on your home screen to tune in.

There have been almost too many rumors floating around the internet to keep up with in recent weeks, but we will finally know everything there is to know when Apple takes the stage at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.