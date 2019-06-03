The upcoming new ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ trailer just leaked

It may not be as exciting as Avengers: Endgame, but Spider-Man: Far From Home is still the most anticipated film of the summer and the final episode in Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Far From Home hits theaters in about a month, which means we’re in the final marketing stretch. We’re going to see a bunch of clips and teasers in the coming weeks, but while we’re waiting for Sony and Marvel to release more clips, it turns out that the next and likely last full-length trailer for the movie just leaked ahead of its official release.

Remember the days when the first Spider-Man 2 trailer kept getting delayed? That was well before the Endgame premiere, so Sony had to play everything very carefully to avoid spoiling any Avengers 4 secrets. But now that we know what happens in Endgame, and that Far From Home takes place immediately after that, we’ve seen quite a few trailers and clips from the upcoming film.

Posted on Twitter of all places, the trailer below is yet to make its way to any official channels. However, it was clearly shown in some cinemas, so you might have seen it already.

BROTHERS AND SISTERS I PRESENT TO YOU pic.twitter.com/nC7iNu18i7 — *✧･ﾟ* 𝐤𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐚 *･ﾟ✧* (@suitedspidey) June 1, 2019

The trailer mixes a bunch of previously seen footage with brand new scenes, and we get to see that MJ doesn’t only know that Peter Parker is your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, she also figures it out on her own. And she’s mostly cool with it, except for the whole flying thing.

Also, Aunt May is apparently at ease with the fact that Peter is a superhero now. It’s hilarious how she casually drops taking down a mob family as an item on Peter’s to-do list before he goes away on vacation.

The other fun spoiler from the trailer is the fact that Peter will be able to customize his Spidey suit right inside the Stark Jet. Apparently, Tony had secret labs in his private planes, which should surprise pretty much no one. You know, for last-minute tinkering Iron Man before battling bad guys. Oh, Tony, we miss you already.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be released on July 2nd.