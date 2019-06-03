Massive Galaxy Note 10 leak says the phone will support 45W battery charging speeds

A Samsung insider hinted a few days ago that the Galaxy Note 10 will get a “significant upgrade” when it comes to charging speeds, just as Samsung announced new chips that will allow chargers to dynamically adapt to devices and increase charging speeds all the way to 100W. At the time, we wondered just how significant an upgrade we might be looking at. After all, the Galaxy S10 5G does 25W wired charging, which isn’t available on other Galaxy S10 phones or other Galaxy phones. The same leaker is back with a cryptic teaser that suggests 45W charging is in the cards for the new Galaxy Note 10. If it’s accurate, we’re indeed looking at charging speeds that are much faster than what you’ll find on most smartphones that are available right now.

Samsung failed to compete against its biggest Android rivals in the past few years when it comes to battery charging speeds. Oppo’s Super VOOC is capable of 50W charging rates, while the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 tech does 30W wired charging. Huawei also increased charging speeds on its most recent devices, with the Mate X foldable phone boasting 55W speeds, and the P30 Pro and Mate 20 supporting 40W SuperCharge speeds.

This brings us to Ice Universe’s most recent DaVinci-themed tweet, with “DaVinci” being the Note 10’s internal codename at Samsung:

That 101101 number, aside from being perfectly symmetrical, translates to 45 when you convert it from binary to decimal. But how do you even get from 45 to 45W? How do we know this is a hint at the Note 10’s battery charging speed? Well, the lightning bolt on the right side of the image is all you need to see and you’ll know what Ice is teasing here.

Ice Universe has been posting Samsung leaks for a few years, and his predictions often turned out to be accurate. It’s unclear where he sourced this information from, but it must be great news to Note fans. After all, battery size won’t matter as much if you can get hours of usage time by charging your phone for just a few minutes.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 10 series in early August, with sales expected to start a few weeks later.