7 new movie trailers from this week: Onward, The Kitchen, The Lion King, and more

It’s going to be an interesting battle at the box office this week, as Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Rocketman will both premiere. The former certainly looks like the favorite to win the weekend, and possibly challenge Aladdin’s spot, as Rocketman has hardly received the same pre-release hype as Bohemian Rhapsody did last year.

On top of that, there’s quite a collection of new films still playing, including the Disney’s Aladdin remake and Avengers: Endgame. Also, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is still a great film to consider seeing in theaters, as is Pokemon Detective Pikachu. When it comes to new trailers this week, we have the first clip for the (last??) Rambo film, as well as the first trailer for Pixar’s brand new animated adventure.

Annabelle Comes Home

This time, a couple of demonologists will try to prevent a possessed doll from hell from doing any more damage, as if that’s ever worked. If you’re into horror stories featuring super scary toys, then you’ll probably want to see it when it hits theaters. Annabelle Comes Home on June 26th, and it’s creepy as hell.

In Fabric

We’ll stay with the horror genre for one more title, In Fabric, which is about a haunted dress which passes from person to person during a busy winter sales period. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and will see limited launches in several markets in the coming months.

Onward

Pixar’s newest animated film is called Onward: A tale of mythical, magical creatures that populate our imagination. But in this one, dragons are pets, and unicorns eat whatever they can find in your trash can. Starring Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Octavia Spencer, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Onward cometh to cinemas on March 6th.

Rambo: Last Blood

We saw Rocky get old, and it’s time to see Rambo do the same. Last Blood launches in September, and hopefully, we won’t have to see any more Rambo movies after that.

The Goldfinch

Also out this September is The Goldfinch, a drama about a boy who’s adopted by a wealthy family after his mother is killed in a bombing. Starring Nicole Kidman and Sarah Paulson, the film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Donna Tartt.

The Kitchen

It might not be immediately clear, but The Kitchen is a brand new movie in the DC universe. We don’t have superheroes in this one… well, not the kind you expect. Instead, Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy, and Elizabeth Moss play the wives of mobsters from Hell’s Kitchen. And the three are about to take over their husbands’ business when they’re locked up.

The Lion King

Out on July 19th, The Lion King is the latest Disney blockbuster remake to hit theaters. It’s a live-action remake, with Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and Chiwetel Ejiofor responsible for the voices.