Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is coming to Netflix in late June, and it’s easily one of the most hotly anticipated additions to the world’s favorite source of streaming entertainment. Most people likely dismissed this animated Spider-Man feature before it hit theaters, but it ended up being the best Spider-Man movie yet. Whether or not you’ve already seen it, it definitely deserves a watch once it’s added to Netflix’s catalog on June 26th, and there’s plenty more good third-party content coming to Netflix in June, as you can see right here. Third-party movies and shows are great, but everyone knows Netflix’s original content is a much bigger draw these days.

May was packed full of new Netflix originals, with 62 new titles added to the company’s catalog over the past month. You can see them all in our earlier coverage to make sure you didn’t miss anything you were looking forward to. Next month will be almost as busy as May was though, with a total of 56 new Netflix original shows, movies, and specials set to be released over the course of June 2019.

The most hotly anticipated addition in June is likely season 5 of Black Mirror, which will be released on Netflix in its entirety on June 5th. New seasons of Dope, Aggretsuko, and Dark are all set to debut next month as well. For better or worse, the third and final season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones hits Netflix on June 14th, and it’ll be the last season of a Marvel original to be released by the service. Jessica Jones and Daredevil were the only two Marvel shows that were somewhat entertaining, so it’ll be bittersweet to see Jones disappear with the rest of Marvel shows. Of course, Disney+ will bring us the first original shows actually made by Marvel Studios, the same outfit responsible for all of those Blockbuster Marvel Movies, so there’s definitely a silver lining to this dark cloud.

Want to see every new original title set to debut in the month of June? Want a single release schedule you can bookmark and refer back to all month long? You’ve come to the right place, and you’ll find the full list of Netflix original releases below along with links to each Netflix page where available.

Streaming June 1st

Streaming June 3rd

Malibu Rescue: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming June 4th

Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming June 5th

Black Mirror: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming June 6th

Alles ist gut — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming June 7th

Streaming June 12th

Streaming June 13th

Streaming June 14th

Streaming June 17th

The Missing: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming June 18th

Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming June 19th

Beats — NETFLIX FILM

The Edge of Democracy — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming June 20th

Le Chant du Loup — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming June 21st

Streaming June 24th

Forest of Piano: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming June 25th

Mike Epps: Only One Mike — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming June 27th

Answer for Heaven — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming June 28th