Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is coming to Netflix in late June, and it’s easily one of the most hotly anticipated additions to the world’s favorite source of streaming entertainment. Most people likely dismissed this animated Spider-Man feature before it hit theaters, but it ended up being the best Spider-Man movie yet. Whether or not you’ve already seen it, it definitely deserves a watch once it’s added to Netflix’s catalog on June 26th, and there’s plenty more good third-party content coming to Netflix in June, as you can see right here. Third-party movies and shows are great, but everyone knows Netflix’s original content is a much bigger draw these days.
May was packed full of new Netflix originals, with 62 new titles added to the company’s catalog over the past month. You can see them all in our earlier coverage to make sure you didn’t miss anything you were looking forward to. Next month will be almost as busy as May was though, with a total of 56 new Netflix original shows, movies, and specials set to be released over the course of June 2019.
The most hotly anticipated addition in June is likely season 5 of Black Mirror, which will be released on Netflix in its entirety on June 5th. New seasons of Dope, Aggretsuko, and Dark are all set to debut next month as well. For better or worse, the third and final season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones hits Netflix on June 14th, and it’ll be the last season of a Marvel original to be released by the service. Jessica Jones and Daredevil were the only two Marvel shows that were somewhat entertaining, so it’ll be bittersweet to see Jones disappear with the rest of Marvel shows. Of course, Disney+ will bring us the first original shows actually made by Marvel Studios, the same outfit responsible for all of those Blockbuster Marvel Movies, so there’s definitely a silver lining to this dark cloud.
Want to see every new original title set to debut in the month of June? Want a single release schedule you can bookmark and refer back to all month long? You’ve come to the right place, and you’ll find the full list of Netflix original releases below along with links to each Netflix page where available.
Streaming June 1st
- Arthdal Chronicles — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Oh, Ramona! — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 3rd
- Malibu Rescue: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming June 4th
- Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 5th
- Black Mirror: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 6th
- Alles ist gut — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 7th
- 3%: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Black Godfather — NETFLIX FILM
- The Chef Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Designated Survivor: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Elisa & Marcela — NETFLIX FILM
- I Am Mother — NETFLIX FILM
- Pachamama — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Rock My Heart — NETFLIX FILM
- Super Monsters Monster Pets — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Tales of the City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 12th
- Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 13th
- The 3rd Eye 2 — NETFLIX FILM
- Jinn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kakegurui xx — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming June 14th
- Aggretsuko: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
- The Alcàsser Murders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Awake: The Million Dollar Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Charité at War — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cinderella Pop — NETFLIX FILM
- Leila — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Life Overtakes Me — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Murder Mystery — NETFLIX FILM
- Unité 42 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 17th
- The Missing: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 18th
- Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 19th
- Beats — NETFLIX FILM
- The Edge of Democracy — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 20th
- Le Chant du Loup — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 21st
- Ad Vitam — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bolívar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Casketeers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Confession Tapes: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dark: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Girls Incarcerated: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- GO! Live Your Way: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil — NETFLIX FILM
- La misma sangre — NETFLIX FILM
- Mr. Iglesias — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 24th
- Forest of Piano: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming June 25th
- Mike Epps: Only One Mike — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 27th
- Answer for Heaven — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 28th
- 7SEEDS — NETFLIX ANIME
- Dope: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Exhibit A — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Instant Hotel: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Motown Magic: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Paquita Salas: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Chosen One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL