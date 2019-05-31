We shared a bunch of great paid iPhone and iPad apps yesterday that were on sale for free, and some of them are actually still freebies today. If you missed it, definitely go back and check it out. Once you’re done with that, you’ll find six fresh freebies right here in Friday’s roundup.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

File Manager PRO – Documents

Normally $2.99.

File Manager with PDF Creator & Document Editor app is the all-in-one document management solution for iPhone, iPod touch and iPad. It can catch documents from PC or Mac via USB cable or WIFI, email attachments, Dropbox and Box and save it on your iPhone, iPod Touch or iPad locally. Cool app that allow you to create PDF from Map, Website and any other text files. It supports PDF, MS Office, iWorks and the most common file types. File Transfer

– Use iTunes file sharing to transfer files directly to your device via USB cable and WIFI

– You can also transfer file to your app via Wifi file sharing feature from your desktop

– Manage and view documents and upload on box or can download from box

– Handle and view documents and upload on Dropbox or can download from Dropbox

– Open in File feature to open the document in different app like numbers, pages

– Sorting files based on date, size and name

– Search file any time based on specific keyword Document Editor

– Edit text on your iPhone or iPad and save as rtf file

– Can handle the text file to edit the content in the file and also can share them PDF Converter

– Convert image, documents (MS Office, iWorks and the most common file types) to PDF

– Build in web browser and convert web pages to PDFs for offline reading on the iPhone or iPad

– Convert maps to PDF and you can read it as PDF for offline usage PDF Reader

– Advances PDF reader to read in all orientations

– Supports Encrypted (password protected) PDFs

– PDF links to open URL in browser directly

– Supports PDFs with rotated pages

– Bookmark the page in PDF for future reading Features:

– Document Viewer supports PDF, HTML, RTF, TXT, PNG, JPG, GIF, MS Office (Word, Excel and Powerpoint) and Apple iWork (Keynote, Pages and Numbers) files, etc

– Create folders and sub folders

– Move files from one folder to another

– Send your files to / Open your files in other apps, e.g. numbers, pages, etc.

– Save files from emails using the open in feature

– Share files over the Wifi

– Print documents from My PDF Doc easily

– Email files to Your Friends or Colleagues directly from My PDF Doc

– Transfer files to iPhone, iPod or iPad

– Zoom PDFs and other documents

– Share files and manage them in your Box and Dropbox account

– Create Voice Memo and store in the application and also can share with anyone

– My Photos feature by which you can open your photos from Photo Gallery and store inside the application and also can share with your friends.

– My Videos feature by which you can open your videos from Video Gallery and store inside the application and also can share with your friends.

YepNoteS: Simple notes & lists

Normally $1.99.

YepNoteS is the most simple and intuitive to make reminders and take notes. ◆ Apple Watch for YepNoteS

You can manage your notes from your Apple Watch. Create lists of notes or notes by dictating your message directly to your watch. Add reminders to be easily notified. You can also delete notes or add colored markers to give importance to your notes. ◆ Today Screen

In order to easier access, your last 9 notes are displayed in the Widgets. ◆ iCloud

Enable iCloud to backup all your notes in the cloud and sync them with all your Apple mobile devices. ◆ Themes

To personalize your notes you have access to 6 themes that change the look of your application. ◆ To-Do list

You can add reminders to never forget one important tasks. ◆ Marker

Add color markers to your notes. Give it a try and tell us what you think.

Fretboard Hero

Normally $1.99.

Fretboard Hero is a game that improves your guitar skills. This application was created in collaboration with professional guitarists in order to help people memorize notes on a guitar’s fretboard. Before the clock runs out guess the correct note and earn higher scores and higher skills. The more points you get the cooler the guitars you unlock and don’t forget to test your skills in the real world ! What are we talking about? Why should you know the notes on your fretboard ? Here are a few reasons why:

1. Understand the music your are playing – learning the notes increases your insight into music, making it easier to recreate and compose songs.

2. Increase your improvising skills – familiarize yourself with all the notes and have them always at your fingertips

3. Speak the same language as musicians – notes (like words) allow you to write music and communicate with your fellow bandmates

4. Read sheet music more easily – reading and playing standard notation becomes much easier when you know notes location on a fretboard

5. Take more out of music theory – knowing notes makes music theory concepts much more applicable

6. Transpose songs, riffs and solos to other parts of the fretboard – play them all over the fretboard and find out where they sound best

7. Build a foundation for ear training – by playing Guitar Notes, slowly but surely you will improve you ear and help to make a connection between what you hear and what you see Besides all these benefits, here is what makes our game unique:

+adaptive learning curve

+increasingly diffucult gameplay

+precise and detailed statistics on reaction times

+highscore tracking

+leaderboards

+high quality unlockable content

+ability to share results via email, facebook and twitter

+high quality sounds

+more features coming soon!

Lomograph Effect Camera

Normally $1.99.

Lomograph Effect Camera Contains hundreds of wonderful random light leakage and filter effects, as well as many different color date watermarks, photos of your daily life and travelling can be depicted as the most memorable moment, Lomograph Effect Camera can re-add the date watermark to the photos in your album, allowing you to regain your memories and record all the good times. Want to get a stunning photo with touch? Lomograph Effect Camera simulates a real one-time camera. Your camera has pre-installed 8mm/35mm film, all date watermark or lenses are random. As long as you click repeatedly, you will add different filters, light leaks, and even more traditional films. It’s so simple and fast to take great photos! Enjoy it! Lomograph Effect Camera by Lomograph Studio™

Founded in 1997, Lomograph Studio™, bringing our creative spirit to the world with new mobile apps, bringing people more exciting.

Emoji Camera

Normally $0.99.

Emoji camera makes it easy and fun to turn your favorite moments into cool-looking memories. Emoji camera provide unique emojis and filters to inspire your imagination, created especially for those who love to stand out. You can add all your favorite emojis to your photos and bring them to life. Whether it’s the cut little monkeys , piggies , or even that pile of poop, you will be able to make you photo pop even more with some fun emoji action. Its Easy- -Simply take a photo or choose from you library , choose form hundreds of emojis , and apply the sticker on the photo.

-Save your favorite filters into Favorites for a much easier and faster access.

-You can rotate and scale however you like, and place the emoji wherever you want.

-Edit your existed photos with filters, vignette, exposure, brightness, contrast, rotate, mirror and adjust intensity of filters.

-Use crpping patterns and frames to make your photo outstanding.

-Support to share your filtered picture to social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, Tumblr and Dropbox. Be true to yourself. Get Emoji camera to support you in your choice of lifestyle. You won’t believe how great this camera app is until you use it! Have a try for fun!

Mister Battery

Normally $0.99.

Mister Battery helps you calculate each charging detail for your device. With different chargers and charging cables, your device’s charging speed varies greatly. Using the Mister Battery, we can help you find the best charging device combination! Mister Battery provides the following features: 1. Measure the maximum watts of the current charging system, the number of milliamps per minute charged.

2. Record the duration and effect of each charge to help you compare the results.

3. Calculate the speed of each charge you got.

4. Check if your device supports PD(Power Delivery) Find your best charging device and let your battery charge up!

