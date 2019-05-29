Free PlayStation 4 games for June 2019: ‘Sonic Mania’ and ‘Borderlands’

The selection of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers has been somewhat lackluster in recent months, but PS4 owners won’t be complaining about June’s titles. In anticipation of the upcoming launch of Borderlands 3 this September, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection will be free to download for all of next month. Although I didn’t love The Pre-Sequel, Borderlands 2 is still an absolute classic and belongs in your collection.

Speaking of classics, June’s free games also include Sonic Mania, which many believe is possibly the best Sonic game of the decade. If all the 3D Sonic games in recent years have bummed you out, you owe it to yourself to play this 2D gem that truly recaptures the spirit of the original Sega Genesis games.

Here’s the complete lineup of free PlayStation 4 games available for PlayStation Plus subscribers in June:

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection : Borderlands: The Handsome Collection includes the definitive versions of both Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, built specifically for next-gen consoles. Experience the highest performance and highest fidelity graphics for any Borderlands game ever played on a video game console. For the first time, play four-player split screen on a single screen, all in stunning high definition. Experience the entire Handsome Jack saga, from his not-so-humble beginnings to the heights of his egomaniacal tyranny.

: Borderlands: The Handsome Collection includes the definitive versions of both Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, built specifically for next-gen consoles. Experience the highest performance and highest fidelity graphics for any Borderlands game ever played on a video game console. For the first time, play four-player split screen on a single screen, all in stunning high definition. Experience the entire Handsome Jack saga, from his not-so-humble beginnings to the heights of his egomaniacal tyranny. Sonic Mania: Experience the ultimate celebration of past and future in Sonic Mania, an all-new 2D Sonic adventure running at a crisp 60FPS with stunning HD retro-style graphics. Multiple playable characters give you the ability to go explosively fast as Sonic, soar as Tails, or power through tough obstacles with Knuckles’ brute strength. You can re-live the Sonic of the past with an exciting new twist on classic zones while fighting against new bosses and Dr. Eggman’s evil robot army. Go head-to-head with players in Competition Mode or play in Co-Op Mode with a friend.

Both games listed above will be free to download starting on Tuesday, June 4th. As always, you will need to have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free. You will also need to either keep paying for or restart your subscription in order to keep them, even if you downloaded them for free. And don’t forget — every free game from May is still available until the new Instant Game Collection arrives next week.