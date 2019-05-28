Third and final season of ‘Jessica Jones,’ Marvel’s last Netflix series, arrives June 14th

A date has finally been set for the return of Jessica Jones, Netflix’s critically acclaimed last-man-standing original series from Marvel after its others, like The Punisher and Daredevil, were cancelled, one by one. Jessica Jones, which stars Krysten Ritter as a New York City private investigator with superpowers, returns on June 14th. Netflix announced the date along with the release of teaser footage, which you can see above.

In the new season, we know that Jessica will face off against a brilliant evil force of some kind that’s alluded to in the teaser video — it’s the voice calling Jessica a fraud. Jessica will also reunite with her sister Trish, with whom she has a complicated relationship. However, according to the official description Netflix released, “a devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both.”

Season 3 of the show will include 13 episodes — and, as we noted, is noteworthy also for the fact that this will finally wind down all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe content that had been exclusive to Netflix. It’s a shift that comes, of course, as Marvel’s parent company Disney is preparing to launch a streaming service of its own, Disney+, later this year that will include a variety of exclusive Marvel series in addition to myriad Disney-owned shows and movies.

The third and final season of Jessica Jones launches more than a year after the debut of the show’s second season, which arrived on Netflix on International Women’s Day, March 8th, 2018.

As part of the season three announcement, Netflix also released a number of new images, giving an early look at the season, which you can check out below:

Image Source: David Giesbrecht/Netflix

Image Source: David Giesbrecht/Netflix

Image Source: David Giesbrecht/Netflix