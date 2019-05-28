If you missed yesterday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free, definitely go back and check it out. There are still a few freebies left in there, including an app that will help you stop all those annoying spam calls you get! We’ve rounded up seven fresh iOS apps on sale for free on Tuesday though, and they represent the best of the hundreds of premium apps that were discounted today. Hurry up and download them for free before it’s too late!

halfes

Normally $0.99.

You can message on SMS while watching movies.

Find local information while you are looking at the map.

By using two screen browser “halfes”, you can easily utilize the multiple functions.

Multiple tasks at the same time, this is what makes your day efficiently productive. ■ Operation List

· Swipe left or right to move forward and backward.

· Pinch between the screens to adjust the size.

· Lock screen size with long press or three finger tap.

· Pull the page down and return to the search engine.

· Set URL in setting app.

· You can reload the page by doing a rotating gesture.

Download halfes

Sudoku Pro Edition

Normally $2.99.

Sudoku Pro Edition

Originally called Number Place is a logic-based combinatorial number-placement puzzle. The objective is to fill a 9×9 grid with digits so that each column, each row, and each of the nine 3×3 sub-grids that compose the grid contains all of the digits from 1 to 9. The puzzle setter provides a partially completed grid, which for a well-posed puzzle has a unique solution. This App contain 4 packs of Sudoku, classical, colors, brands and letters

Download Sudoku Pro Edition

AR+Album

Normally $0.99.

AR+Album is a amazing app based on ARKit technology.

You can show photos in real space, the effect is very impressive.

You can also share the video of using process to your friends.

take a try, you’ll know how amazing is this. If you want to try other AR related apps, you can try other apps we’ve done.

Download AR+Album

GPS Tracker

Normally $5.99.

GPS Tracker makes GPS Tracking fun and easy for the whole family. – Install on as many devices as you like

– 24 Hour History Playback FREE

– Track speed

– Unlimited sharing

– Track live and historical locations and speed of shared devices

– Add traditional portable or vehicle trackers and view them directly in the app * Real GPS Tracking app, no tricks, no gimmicks, no catches, no nonsense. * SECURE COMMUNICATION

GPS Tracker uses SSL encryption to communicate with the online server to protect your privacy. * Free location monitoring and playback.

View current location and playback visited location from within the app or using the website. * Real-Time LIVE GPS Tracking and logging. All Data is available in Real-Time, visit https://gps.trackometer.net to view current location and playback GPS tracking history * Location Sharing

Someone’s asking where you are, just send them a link and they can see your location LIVE

Remove sharing at any time * Background Services

GPS Tracker runs in the background so it keeps tracking when your phone is locked. * VIEW YOUR TRACKS AND FOLLOW OTHERS * Track iPhones, Track Family and Friends from anywhere in the world.

* GPS Recording of Locations

Install on as many phones as you like Follow unlimited number of people

* Playback movements for up to 24 hours for FREE

Download GPS Tracker

Caption Ideas for Insta & SC

Normally $7.99.

Caption, Comment & bio Ideas for all kinds of social media such as INstagram, Snapchat, Musical.ly! Funny, Savage, Lovely… The app has all kinds of creative trendy caption ideas, sayings and quotes. This app is here to make your life easy! Can’t think of what to write in your Instagram caption?

No idea what to write on your snapchat story?

Want to find a savage comment to write on your friend’s post?

Want a funny line for your tinder dating profile bio? Or want a flirting massage that gets the attention of your match?

This app is here to assist you. Find thousands of creative funny ideas for captions, comments, messages or your dating app bio. We all been in the situation where we are trying to post a photo to Instagram but can’t think of any good caption.

This app solves that, and gives you hundreds of creative, funny and amazing caption ideas to chose from. NEVER POST A PIC WITHOUT A CAPTION AGAIN! If you are on any social media, You must have this app You can find great ideas related to:

– Savage Quotes

– Love

– Motivation

– Life

– Me and myself

– Tinder bio ideas / Dating app pick up lines

– Song lyrics

– And many more categories FEATURES + Copy captions

+ Jump to Instagram, Snapchat or Facebook after coping

+ Search by keywords

+ Filter ideas by category

+ Mark your favorites, Use them later

+ Submit and Save your own caption ideas

+ Vote for new captions submitted by other users and copy them.

+ Caption Templates

Templates allows you to keep canned text to post in every caption. For example you may post your contact details and other social media details in every post’s caption on Instagram, Now you can save it as a template and copy it whenever you want easily.

+ Create, Edit and Remove Templates

+ Add Pre-made segments to your captions such as separators and New lines characters. EXTRA FACILITIES:

+ No Ads (We hate ’em)

+ Contact Developers directly for support FOR

Instagram,

Snapchat,

Twitter,

Tumblr,

Facebook

Tinder, Bumble etc.

Download Caption Ideas for Insta & SC

On Point Mathematics

Normally $0.99.

Have you ever had a math assignment that involved a formula that you couldn’t remember? Well it’s happened to us, and that’s why we’ve set out to fix it. Our amazing (one man) team has once again delivered on an app that runs smoothly, works perfectly, and looks awesome. You enter the variables, it does the calculations. Now you don’t have to surf the internet for hours trying to find the perfect solution. Good luck getting bad grades in your math class again. With the mobile On Point Mathematics app, you can find out what you need to know, when you need to know it, with ease. Features Include: -Investment Calculations

-Simple Interest

-Compound Interest

-Car Loan Payments

-Geometry

-Area

-Volume

-Surface Area

-Lateral Surface Area

-Advanced Calculations

-Pythagorean Theorum

-Physics Calculations

-Unit Conversions

-Others

-Square Root

-A Fully Functioning Calculator

-Formulas Page in-line with 8th Grade FISD Standards

Download On Point Mathematics

Thunderspace ~ Rain & Thunder

Normally $2.99.

During the day, Thunderspace won’t let you focus on all the noise around you. And at night it will make you very sleepy. Do not use while operating a machine, vehicle or star destroyer.

****** We can’t calm the storm. But the storm can calm us. Join us, over 1,000,000 relaxed Ladies and Gentlemen who immerse ourselves in realistic thunderstorms any time we wish to relax, focus, sleep or meditate. Join the Thunderspace revolution and experience the great benefits Thunderspace will bring to your busy life. Thunderspace’s spectacular 3D audio sound field reproduction technology delivers a realistic, high-quality open space sonic ambience over regular stereo headphones. How so? Think 3D glasses for 3D film. Left eye, right eye. Your brain combines these two images into a 3D image. The same principle works for sound: Left ear, right ear. Thunderspace audio is biomimetic: It reproduces the ambient sound field exactly the way you hear. As if you were there. With interaural time and level differences. The storm rumbles high above you, and the rain falls around you. Once you experience the transportive sonic ambience, you will never again want to go back to simple stereo. Precisely synchronized lightning flashes, frequent updates with new premium quality thunderstorms, a carefully crafted user interface, and highest quality recordings from Emmy-award winning nature sound recordist Gordon Hempton separate Thunderspace from all other relaxation apps. Thunderspace teleports your mind to a place far away from stress. Far away from the noise. So you can focus on your work, sleep better and relax. All audio in Thunderspace is of Taptanium-certified quality. Absolutely no human-made noise, no cars, no airplanes, nothing. Just highest quality nature audio. ≈ Revolutionary ≈

“I could hear it coming from hundreds of feet away.” — Carmel Deamicis, PandoDaily “Thunderspace takes relaxing to a whole new level.” — Gannon Burgett, The Industry “It really is impressive.” — Dave Caolo, TUAW “A lot of care and attention has gone into building this.” — Paul Sawers, The Next Web “It is absolutely like having your personal slice of heaven.” — Christine Chan, AppAdvice “Idiotically gimmicky or incredibly effective? If it’s possible to be both at once, Thunderspace has done it.” — John Pavlus, Fast Company ≈ Features ≈

+ Psychoacoustic 3D audio for regular stereo headphones.

+ Two fantastic thunderstorms included in full length.

+ Additional storms available via In-App Purchase.

+ All additional storms available in a​ bundle.

+ Frequent updates with new thunderstorms.

+ Utilizes the flash to simulate lightning. Flashes the screen on iPad.

+ Energy efficient.

+ Global storm sync to an atomic clock. What you see and hear is what everyone else sees and hears.*

+ Relax with many people in one room. In sync.*

+ Beautiful audiovisual experience.

+ Universal app: Runs on iPhone, iPod touch, ​and iPad.

+ Restore your purchases to all your devices. *optional. Enable in iOS Settings > Thunderspace.

Download Thunderspace ~ Rain & Thunder