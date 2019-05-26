Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of May 26)

Just when it looked like this might be another slow week, the first day of the month managed to sneak in on Saturday to inundate us with new content. I won’t bother listing all the highlights of this week, but 50/50, The Dark Knight, and Magic Mike all belong in your queue. And I don’t know a lot about Always Be My Maybe, but I do like Ali Wong and Randall Park a whole lot (plus, Keanu Reeves is in it, so it’s probably a must watch).

Sadly, we’re also losing both Kill Bill volumes, Apollo 13, a few direct-to-video Disney, Friday the 13th, and, worst of all, An Extremely Goofy Movie. No, it’s not the stone cold classic the original was, but it’s a solid sequel! You’re just going to have to trust me on this one.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of May 26th, 2019:

Arrivals

Monday, May 27th

Historical Roasts — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Outlander: Seasons 1-2

Tuesday, May 28th

Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Thursday, May 30th

Chopsticks — NETFLIX FILM

My Week with Marilyn

Svaha: The Sixth Finger — NETFLIX FILM

The One I Love

Friday, May 31st

Saturday, June 1st

50/50

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Arthdal Chronicles — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Batman Begins

Cabaret

Carrie

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Dynasty: Season 2

Good Night, and Good Luck

Gran Torino

Life in the Doghouse

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Magic Mike

Network

Oh, Ramona! — NETFLIX FILM

Platoon

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz

Satan & Adam

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Phantom of the Opera

The Space Between Us

What a Girl Wants

Departures

Friday, May 31st

I Know What You Did Last Summer

West Side Story (1961)

Saturday, June 1st

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Apollo 13

Cold in July

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians

Disney’s The Fox and the Hound 2

Disney’s The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story

Doom

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

I Am Legend

In the Army Now

Inspector Gadget 2

Jason X

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

My Bloody Valentine

Playing It Cool

Pretty in Pink

Reindeer Games

Stargate

Terminator Salvation

The Bone Collector

The Constant Gardener

