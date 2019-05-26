Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of May 26)

Just when it looked like this might be another slow week, the first day of the month managed to sneak in on Saturday to inundate us with new content. I won’t bother listing all the highlights of this week, but 50/50, The Dark Knight, and Magic Mike all belong in your queue. And I don’t know a lot about Always Be My Maybe, but I do like Ali Wong and Randall Park a whole lot (plus, Keanu Reeves is in it, so it’s probably a must watch).
Sadly, we’re also losing both Kill Bill volumes, Apollo 13, a few direct-to-video Disney, Friday the 13th, and, worst of all, An Extremely Goofy Movie. No, it’s not the stone cold classic the original was, but it’s a solid sequel! You’re just going to have to trust me on this one.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of May 26th, 2019:
Arrivals
Monday, May 27th
- Historical Roasts — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Outlander: Seasons 1-2
Tuesday, May 28th
- Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Thursday, May 30th
- Chopsticks — NETFLIX FILM
- My Week with Marilyn
- Svaha: The Sixth Finger — NETFLIX FILM
- The One I Love
Friday, May 31st
- Always Be My Maybe — NETFLIX FILM
- Bad Blood: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Black Spot: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Killer Ratings — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- When They See Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Saturday, June 1st
- 50/50
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day
- Arthdal Chronicles — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Batman Begins
- Cabaret
- Carrie
- Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
- Dynasty: Season 2
- Good Night, and Good Luck
- Gran Torino
- Life in the Doghouse
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Magic Mike
- Network
- Oh, Ramona! — NETFLIX FILM
- Platoon
- Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz
- Satan & Adam
- Small Soldiers
- The Dark Knight
- The Phantom of the Opera
- The Space Between Us
- What a Girl Wants
Departures
Friday, May 31st
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- West Side Story (1961)
Saturday, June 1st
- An Extremely Goofy Movie
- Apollo 13
- Cold in July
- Disney’s 101 Dalmatians
- Disney’s The Fox and the Hound 2
- Disney’s The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story
- Doom
- Freddy vs. Jason
- Friday the 13th
- Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
- I Am Legend
- In the Army Now
- Inspector Gadget 2
- Jason X
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- Legally Blonde
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
- My Bloody Valentine
- Playing It Cool
- Pretty in Pink
- Reindeer Games
- Stargate
- Terminator Salvation
- The Bone Collector
- The Constant Gardener
We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in May.