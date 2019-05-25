8 new trailers from this past week: Toy Story 4, Terminator, Spider-Man, and more

John Wick 3 stole Avengers: Endgame’s crown at the box office last week, but it might not hold on to it for too long considering that Disney’s Aladdin remake hits theaters this weekend. And you can bet there are plenty of Aladdin fans out there who will want to see what Disney has done with this iconic tale, especially considering this is the live-action version. Also out this week is Brightburn, that disturbing anti-Superman hero story we’ve told you about in the past, as well as a new silly high school comedy, Booksmart.

All in all, it should be a great weekend at the cinema, providing you with ample entertainment choices to make you forget all about the Game of Thrones TV series that you’ve grown to hate. By the way, Endgame is still playing and it’s getting closer and closer to beating Avatar’s box office record. We also have a few interesting new trailers this week, including the first trailer for Schwarzenegger’s new Terminator flick.

Abominable

Let’s kick things into gear with a brand new animated feature, Abominable, set to launch in late September. This time around a Yeti has to return home with the help of humans.

Downton Abbey

You know the drill, Downton Abbey fans. It’s the same house, the same setting, and the same characters. Well, almost the same characters, because this time around the royal family is coming to town. If you loved the series, you’ll probably want to see this one as soon as it hits theaters on September 13th.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

It’s got a strange, unassuming title, but don’t be fooled: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood needs to be on your must-see list of films this year. Not only is it a Quentin Tarantino flick, but it also stars a great duo — Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. Not to mention all the other faces you’ll recognize from the trailer. The film comes out on July 26th.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Sony released a new clip in international markets for the final MCU title of Phase 3. We’ve already talked about Spider-Man: Far From Home at length, so let’s get right to the new footage:

Stuber

Stuber is a great way to mock our relentless chase of instant validation and the way modern society has embraced likes, upvotes, retweets, and five-star ratings and turned them into businesses. Take Stu (Kumail Nanjiani), an Uber driver who’d do practically anything to keep his five-star rating, even if that means helping a cop (Dave Bautista) chase a killer. The comedy is out on July 12th.

Terminator: Dark Fate

I absolutely want to get excited about this new Terminator movie, but I’ve been there before. I’m just going to pace myself on this one, especially considering that it already seems like they’ve tried recreating some of the most iconic moments from the Terminator we all love. Will Dark Fate be the next Judgment Day? We’ll have to wait until November 1st to find out.

The Art of Racing in the Rain

The Art of Racing in the Rain isn’t just a metaphor about life. The film is also about actual car racing, and the star is a good boy played by Kevin Costner. Milo Ventimiglia and Amanda Seyfried, meanwhile, play the humans in this one — The Art of Racing in the Rain is out this summer.

Toy Story 4

June 21st can’t come soon enough, am I right, Woody and Buzz fans? That’s when the final installment in this saga launches, complete with a brand new toy hero. Let’s caboom! — and check out the final trailer: