11 new trailers you need to watch from this past week

Pokemon Detective Pikachu needed nearly $10 million more to steal the top spot at the box office last weekend from Avengers: Endgame, as Marvel’s new MCU movie still draws crowds all over the world. Will the newest John Wick episode pull it off? Chapter 3 – Parabellum has been received rather well so far, and there’s already talk about a Chapter 4.

A Dog’s Journey, and The Sun Is Also a Star are also out this week, in case you’re looking for some lighter fare. On the new trailers front, we’ve got quite a few new clips this week for you, including trailers for the latest installments in the Maleficent and Something Has Fallen series.

Always Be My Maybe

Speaking of Keanu Reeves, he’s also featured in Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe comedy about two former friends who fall for each other many years later. But Reeves plays neither of them. Ali Wong and Randall Park are the stars Always Be My Maybe, which hits Netflix on May 31st.

After Maria

I don’t typically include documentaries in these weekly roundups, but After Maria deserves a nod. It follows three women who deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico two years ago.

Angel Has Fallen

Things keep falling around Secret Service Agent Mike Banning. After Olympus (2013), and London (2016), it’s time for an Angel Has Fallen film starring the same Gerard Butler. This time around, he’ll have to defend himself after someone frames him for going after the president.

Beats

Out on Netflix on June 19th, Beats is a movie about music and what music-making means. A young man who suffered a tragic loss meets a manager looking to get his career back on track.

Dark Phoenix

This is the last X-Men movie from Fox, so prepare to bid farewell to these characters (until Marvel and Disney reboot it). Dark Phoenix is out on June 7th, giving us the Jean Grey story we’ve been waiting for.

Elisa and Marcela

We’re back to Netflix for Elisa and Marcela — a drama based on real-life events. Elisa adopted a male identity in 1901 in Spain so that she could marry the woman she loved. This turned out to be the first same-sex marriage in Spain.

Judy

Reneé Zellweger is Judy. Judy Garland. And that’s all you need to know about Judy, which opens on September 28th.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Remember Maleficent? Well, the sequel is finally here — that is, if you ever felt like a sequel was needed. Angelina Jolie reprises her role from the first title in the franchise, and she’ll be up to no good once again. Mistress of Evil hits theaters on October 18th, right in time for Halloween season.

Midsommar

If you’re looking for new horror films, then add Midsommar to your list. A couple goes on a summer trip to Sweden for a festival, and things take a dark turn rather quickly. This isn’t a usual vacation either, as you’ll soon see, as it’s supposed to be a therapeutical experience for the main character. The film launches on July 3rd.

The Dead Don’t Die

The Dead Don’t Die is also a horror story, but it’s a horror-comedy, which makes it a lot more exciting, at least for yours truly. And the cast is pretty amazing too: Adam Driver, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Chloe Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, RZA, Selena Gomez, and many others.

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Yup, Illumination keeps putting out more and more Secret Life of Pets 2 trailers as we get closer to its June 7th premiere date. Here’s the newest one.