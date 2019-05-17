There are still a few freebies in yesterday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free, so definitely go back and check it out if you happened to miss it. Once you’re done with that, you’ll find six fresh iOS apps below that are all free downloads for a limited time.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Beep – Censor videos easily

Normally $7.99.

Want to censor swearing in a video?

Or want to make an unnecessary censorship video? Beep is the perfect app to do it in a cool way. Just tap where you want to censor. If you swear too much on your YouTube videos this is the perfect app to make them audience appropriate! Censor the words precisely, mute out bad words with bleep sound. Censor mouth or other visuals using emojis. ~ Make funny unnecessary censorship videos ~ Turn perfectly good speeches of your friends or popular figures into something inappropriate and funny by censoring some words. Twist the meaning and have a laugh. Share on social media! FEATURES:

+ Edit the video easily with most simplest and straightforward editor.

+ Just tap and hold to censor an area on a video.

+ Adjust the censored area as you wish.

+ Add emojis to cover the mouth and express emotions of words being censored.

+ Export the video in Highest quality.

+ High quality bleep sound If you are wondering how to censor a video this the best video editor app for that.

Download Beep – Censor videos easily

Translate Browser Pro 2019

Normally $1.99.

Translate Browser Pro, PDF and other document directly inside Browser. With a simple tap. Translation service is provided by Google Translate. List of 104 supported languages:

Afrikaans, Albanian, Amharic, Arabic, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Basque, Belarusian, Bengali, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Catalan, Cebuano, Chichewa, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Corsican, Croatian, Czech, Dutch, English, Esperanto, Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, French, Frisian, Galician, Georgian, German, Greek, Gujarati, Haitian Creole, Hausa, Hawaiian, Hebrew, Hindi, Hmong, Hungarian, Icelandic, Igbo, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Japanese, Javanese, Kannada, Kazakh, Khmer, Korean, Kurdish (Kurmanji), Kyrgyz, Lao, Latin, Latvian, Lithuanian, Luxembourgish, Macedonian, Malagasy, Malay, Malayalam, Maltese, Maori, Marathi, Mongolian, Myanmar (Burmese), Nepali, Norwegian, Pashto, Persian, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Romanian, Russian, Samoan, Scots Gaelic, Serbian, Sesotho, Shona, Sindhi, Sinhala, Slovak, Slovenian, Somali, Spanish, Sundanese, Swahili, Swedish, Tajik, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu, Uzbek, Vietnamese, Welsh, Xhosa, Yiddish, Zulu.

Download Translate Browser Pro 2019

AR Spiders

Normally $0.99

Place a scary spider in front of you and interact with it. Stamp the ground to frighten the spider or swipe to let it attack you. Record the action and send the realistic looking video directly to your friends ;-)

Download AR Spiders

Siren Pro

Normally $0.99.

An useful tool with Emergency alarm and Police Beacon Light.

Human Interface Designed, easy to use.

ASAP to launch the app and boot siren in emergency situation. If you are in emergency

If you need any help

Or you just want to scare some bad guy

Press it. – Siren Pro. 4 kinds of interfaces.

16 kinds of emergency sounds.

more options for you. Thanks for your support !

Have a nice day !

Download Siren Pro

Lophis roguelike-darkness game

Normally $0.99.

We fused card games and roguelikes together to make the best single player deckbuilder we could. Craft a unique deck, encounter bizarre creatures, discover relics of immense power, and Dark Dungeon Survival -Lophis Fate Card Rougelike is a single-player RPG card game.

The game incorporates the popular Roguelike game elements and creates rich unknowns and diversity, ensuring that the game experience is different for each time. In the game world, players need to make choices when encounter emergencies, and defeat the enemies in the adventure combat by establishing card group strategies so as to complete the adventure tour of the roles.

【Independent role story】

There are six different careers of roles with different career skills and exclusive cards. Each role has an independent plot and independent battle ending. 【Different chapters of the plot】

A total of four chapters are included. Maps and the regional guardians of each chapter are randomly generated. Players need to defeat the final boss to clear the stage. 【A Large number of emergencies】

Random emergencies will occur during the game and different decisions need to be made so the entire adventure may be influenced. Currently more than 60 emergencies have been designed in the game. 【Brain-burning card group building】

The card group building in the game adopts the method of DBG, which means players do not have to choose from a big card pool to build their own card group. There will be a set of initial card groups according to different careers. Players can constantly acquire other cards during the game process and gradually perfect the card groups that are suit them.

Download Lophis roguelike-darkness game

Photo translation

Normally $2.99.

This is the best text scanner [OCR]!

Highest speed and highest quality You can convert the image to text. When writing notes on a blackboard or whiteboard,

Transferring it with the keyboard is very troublesome.

But you can do it easily with the text scanner [OCR]!

Can record content right now! [Characteristics of Text Scanner [OCR]]

● The fastest reading in the world

● The world’s most accurate reading book

● Support more than 50 languages

● Translate more than 100 languages

● Handwriting support

● Approved text

● Edit the extracted text.

● You can copy the extracted text to the clipboard and use it for other applications.

Download Photo translation