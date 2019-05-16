Galaxy S10 5G now available at Verizon, starting at $1,299

We are another step closer to the future of wireless technology today, as Verizon has officially launched Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G smartphone. Although the Moto Z3 and its 5G Moto Mod technically beat Samsung to the punch, the Galaxy S10 5G is the first phone on sale in America with 5G capabilities built in.

The phone is on sale starting today at Verizon stores and online at verizonwireless.com, but 5G service is currently only available in Chicago and Minneapolis. Verizon has confirmed 20 additional cities that will get 5G Ultra Wideband service in 2019 as well, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Phoenix, San Diego, and Washington DC, with even more set to be unveiled later this year. 30 cities should have 5G before 2020.

You can read more about the Galaxy S10 5G in our preview from February, but the phone features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 5G processor, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, 4,500 mAh battery, 10-megapixel front-facing camera, and triple rear camera with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and 12-megapixel telephoto lens. In other words, a big leap over the standard Galaxy S10.

Verizon will sell the 256GB model of the Galaxy S10 5G ($1,299) for $54.16 per month for 24 months on its payment plan, while the 512GB model ($1,399) will cost you $58.33 per month for 24 months.

As for promotions, new and existing customers can trade in an eligible smartphone to save up to $450 off the price of the Galaxy S10 5G. This discount will take the form of monthly bill credits. If you’re switching from another carrier, you can also get a $200 prepaid Mastercard with the purchase of an S10 5G and an unlimited plan.

Finally, it’s worth noting that in order to take full advantage of the phone, you will need to sign up for Verizon’s Above Unlimited or Beyond Unlimited plan. Typically, access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service costs an additional $10 per month, but it is included free in both plans for a limited time.