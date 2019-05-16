Another day, another roundup of nifty paid iPhone and iPad apps you can download for free for a limited time. We’ve got seven different apps and games for you to check out on Thursday, and we had to dig through hundreds of not-so-great apps to find them. Hurry up and start downloading because these deals could end at any time.

Orderly – Simple to-do lists

Normally $0.99.

It is a nice and incredibly easy to use to-do list app, that features a breath-taking interface, seamless cloud sync, and comes with “Location Based Reminders”, so that the users never miss a to-do task at a particular location. With the unique visual layout, you can get a glimpse of your to-do lists without having to open them individually. The App is now updated with great features like “Fast Cloud Sync”, that instantly syncs all the to-do lists across devices, ’Today Items’ view, ‘Due Items’, Email Backup, as well as ‘Automatic backup’ of all data on cloud. Key Features 1. Visual interface and layout, provides absolute ease for managing errands and chores.

2. Create unlimited Folders(Categories) to categorize multiple to-do lists under each of them.

3. ’Today items’ view enables you to quickly check of items that are due only today, across all categories.

4. Location based reminders, alerts you of a to-do at a particular location.

5. Email backup and Automatic backup, provides a secure backup of all your data on the cloud.

6. Create Recurring to-dos.

7. Powerful search within a folder or across all folders.

8. Easily re-order items, undo completed items on Today items as well as list notes.

9. ‘Due Items’ folder shows the items that are past due beyond this date.

10. ’New List’ button allows to quickly add a new note instantly from any folder. * * GESTURES * * # Pinch to zoom out.

# Swipe left to delete to-do task

# Long press to delete or drag and drop to move a to-do list to a different priority

# Drag and Drop on the “New” icon to create a copy.

# Drag and drop on the “Flip” icon to move it to another folder.

Portrify

Normally $2.99.

*Currently only compatible with iPhone 8 Plus, X, XS, XS Max and XR.* Portrify is for next level portrait edits. Add eye popping effects to your portraits. Portrify automatically removes your background, lets you add incredible duo colors, blends and text in the background.

Sudoku on Chalkboard

Normally $2.99.

This app give you a same effect when you draw on Chalkboard. It also dynamic generating Sudoku game. So you can play it forever and unlimited. Learn how to play Sudoku, this App is a good choose. It special designs a Kid level. It can give your Kid motivation to learn. 1. Like play sudoku on Chalkboard

2. Very attractive graphic chalk writing effect

3. Dynamic generating Sudoku game. Unlimited Sudoku game can be play.

4. Games saved automatically

5. Five difficulty level

Split Screen Multitasking View

Normally $9.99.

Ranked #1 iPhone & iPad Utility App in 46 Countries, Split Screen Multitasking app DuMore also ranked Top 10 in 78 countries including USA, China & Japan, Top 25 in 84 countries and Top 26-100 in several others. Split View lets you do two things at the same time. Download DuMore to stop constantly switching between apps or browser tabs for all your online tasks and start viewing two things at the same time in split screens on your iPhone and iPad. We love doing two things on iPad & iPhone multitasking, but keeping an eye on both at the same time was impossible until now.. Haven’t you always wanted to open 2 things on your iPhone and iPad at the same time? Now you can! DuMore Split Screen Multitasker is designed for your new large screen iPhone and iPads that do not have the native iOS Split Screen, Split View and Slide Over features. The DuMore Split Screen App offers an alt experience similar to using two apps at the same time with web apps, browsers, inbuilt plugins and extensions.

► Download Now! ◄ How will you DuMore with Split Screen View?

– Watch a TV show while you check all your social network accounts – flip left/right in social plugin to easily manage all your social network accounts in a split screen

– Or play Music and check Facebook while checking routes with Google Maps on a road trip!

– How about having the superpower to play your little one’s favorite cartoon while tracking the score

– Imagine keeping one eye on the market, news or data while responding to an email at work » There are millions of possibilities!

►Download Now!◄ Get most out of the large screen of your iPhone, iPhone Plus or iPad with split screen multitasking. DuMore comes equipped with all the tools you need for multitasking:

» Social Plugin: Instantly switch between social networks with left/right swipe in a cool cube animation. Access all your social media accounts in one app.

» Child Lock: Control and limit access to web pages, social networks, videos and more.

» File Manager: Download and save files or screenshots in the file manager.

» Download Manager: Desktop-class download manager coming soon.

» Split View Management: Resize, Maximize, Minimize, Add, and Remove Split Tabs.

» Plugins: Full featured mini apps for split screen multitasking experience.

» Extensions: support for Evernote, 1Password, Translate and more apps coming soon.

» Support for Left Handed User: First and only iOS app to support left handed users on iOS. Toggle interface for left-hand or right-hand users in settings.

» Page shot: screen capture now allows you to turn a full web page into an image.

» And more! ► DuMore includes a desktop class screen split browser that includes:

– Smart address box.

– Private Browsing.

– Translator.

– Customizable Home Page.

-Parental Controls.

– Maximize, Minimize, Add or Remove a Tab in split screen view.

– Edge-to-edge full-screen.

– Customizable search box: 1 click access to your favorite search engine.

– Bookmark, History, Reading List.

– Share Link

– Save a complete web page as a pdf.

– And more.

Dogfight Elite

Normally $1.99.

Dogfight Elite is a World War I and World War II massive combat airplane simulator. In Dogfight Elite you can fly an airplane, drive a tank or jump out of the plane and defend your position as a soldier. You can also play alone and fly through training levels all the way up to full-blown dogfights against enemy planes. While this game allows you to play free of charge, it provides benefits to subscribers, such as airplanes, tanks, special weapons and missions. All subscribers also gain access instant access and priority queue to all servers.

QuickClip | Clipboard Manager

Normally $0.99.

Save copied text too easily and quickly.

QuickClip is very useful clipboard manager.

You can quickly and easy copy and paste. App Features

– Simple UI

– You can access all clips from Widget

– iCloud Sync

– No Ads

– Folder *This application is only supported iOS10 or higher.

Dr. Panda Supermarket

Normally $3.99.

**Winner of the Children’s Tech Review Editor’s Choice Award!** If your kid has ever wanted to run their own store, here’s their chance! In Dr. Panda’s Supermarket your kid will work on their organizational and spatial skills while playing fun, store-themed minigames. Helping animals find the foods they need, weighing different vegetables, wrangling shopping carts and organizing crates of food in the back are just a few of the many activities waiting in store for your 2-6 year old (and you ;))! – TheiMum.com “Great app for toddlers and preschoolers which will help to practice fine motor, creative play, critical thinking skills.”

– SmartAppsForKids.com “The app in its entirety is solid and entertaining.” Key features:

– Over 10 store-themed minigames, from using a shopping list to organizing differently shaped boxes!

– Learn about numbers and money

– No text, and a child-friendly UI that’s easy for even the youngest kids to play and enjoy on their own

– 6 different animals and their cute children that come to shop

– No third-party advertising or in-app purchases

– Robust parental controls

– Lots of fun secrets to discover on every screen

