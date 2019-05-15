‘Quiet Mode’ is now an option for Uber rides, but there’s a catch

The idea of a “Quiet Mode” in Uber — which actually started out as a meme a few years ago — has now become a reality. According to the company, Uber passengers now have the ability to request a quiet ride, which is to say that they won’t have to answer probing questions from overly friendly or inquisitive drivers.

It’s a nice feature but the downside is that it’s not rolling out to all of Uber’s slate of ride options. Rather, “Quiet Mode” will only be an option for Uber Black and Uber Black SUV rides which can often be anywhere from two to three times more expensive than a regular UberX ride. In other words, if you’re intent on having a peaceful and otherwise silent ride, you’ll have to pay for the privilege.

Uber is positioning the option as part of an array of “high-quality services” designed for folks who can afford the company’s pricer ridesharing options. In addition to “Quiet Mode,” some other features Uber Black and Uber Black SUV riders will be able to enjoy include the following:

Help with Luggage: let your driver know an extra pair of hands is needed for your luggage.

Temperature Control: communicate your optimal temperature before entering a vehicle.

Extended Pickup Period: riders will have a little extra time to get to the car when unexpected delays pop up.

Premium Support: access premium phone support with live agents if you need something to be made right.

Professionalism: ride with confidence knowing that your professional, commercially-licensed driver is at the top of his or her game.

Consistent Vehicle Quality: expect the same kinds of rides, every time, with consistent vehicle model, makes, interiors, and exteriors.

The enhanced features, which Uber dubs the “Enhanced Uber Black Experience,” is available to all Uber Black and Uber Black SUV riders starting today