Leak may reveal all of Apple’s new iPhone 11R colors

A report said earlier this week that the iPhone 11R phones will come in a couple of new colors including green and lavender, which are supposed to replace blue and coral. A new leaker now shows us what these new colors might look like, while a fresh batch of renders features the iPhone 11R’s new design dressed up in it these new color options.

Mark Gurman, who’s been spilling iPhone secrets for a few years now, posted the following images that feature what appear to be the new colors of the iPhone XR successor, as well as the alleged new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11R designs.

And here’s what appear to be your next-generation iPhone XR colors (lavender purple and green instead of blue and coral) as @idanbo reported earlier this week: https://t.co/KQQ6JKmZg9 pic.twitter.com/7k3WZC2ZUi — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 14, 2019

Considering that the iPhone XR launched in a variety of colors last year, including red, yellow, white, coral, black, and blue, it makes perfect sense for Apple to add even more options to this particular line of devices, giving buyers even more iPhone color options. The iPhone 11R will also come in red, yellow, white, and black.

French-language blog iPhonesoft was quick to create renders of the new colors, using the alleged iPhone 11R design update.

Image Source: iPhoneSoft

Apple’s cheapest 2019 iPhone will look almost identical to its predecessor, save for the rear camera setup. We’re getting two cameras on the back of the iPhone 11R instead of a single-lens module, at least according to the most recent leaks. Earlier this week, Gurman seemingly confirmed the rumors by posting the alleged case moldings showing the new design for Apple’s three 2019 iPhones (see the tweet above).

Image Source: iPhoneSoft

Apple won’t announce the new iPhones sooner than mid-September, so there’s plenty of waiting left before we see these colorful new iPhone 11R models in stores.