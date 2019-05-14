Galaxy Note 10 benchmark may hint at a familiar display design

The Galaxy Note 10 isn’t coming out until early August, but we’ve already seen plenty of leaks detailing its specs and features. We know, for example, that Samsung is making two differently sized Note models this year, and each one of them will have a 5G variant. That’s a first for the Note series, which was sold in a single size in previous years.

The Note also used to be Samsung’s biggest flagship, when it comes to screen size, but that’s no longer the case now that we have all-screen phone designs. The Galaxy S10 5G has a 6.7-inch display, which is 0.3 inches bigger than last year’s Note 9 screen. That said, a new leak reveals more details about the screens of the upcoming Note 10 series.

An HTML5 benchmark test (via MobielKopen) for a device identified as SM-N976V reveals the phone has a screen resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels. That handset is expected to be the 5G version of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro (or whatever Samsung calls the handset). The larger Note 10 models will have 6.75-inch displays, while the smaller ones will feature 6.28-inch screens, the report notes.

That resolution is enough to suggest the phone will have an aspect ratio of 19:9, which indicates the screen of the Note 10 will be even taller than before. The Galaxy Note 9 has a 6.4-inch display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. This isn’t a surprising move for Samsung. The company did the same thing with the Galaxy S10 series earlier this year, which received brand new 19:9 Infinity-O screens — an upgrade from the previous 18.5:9 Infinity displays of the Galaxy S9.

That must mean the Galaxy Note 10 will have a screen design similar to the S10. An Infinity-O punch-hole screen is very likely for the Note 10 series, and logical for Samsung, although that’s yet to be confirmed.

A Samsung insider teased that Note 10 phones will get a different screen design, but focused on the screen’s edge display. He also said that Samsung is among the companies that might come out with breakthrough smartphone designs in the second half of the year, without mentioning the Galaxy Note 10 explicitly.