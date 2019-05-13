We’re starting off the new week with a roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free for a limited time. You know the drill: there are eight apps in today’s roundup but there’s no way to tell how long they’ll remain free. That means if you want any of them, you had better download them as soon as possible before these deals are done.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Sum – Tally Counter

Normally $1.99.

Sum helps you count and track anything. Count and track the activity of your events and gain insights in the way that makes sense to you.

Whatever you want to track, Sum’s simple interface helps you quickly log activity in a customized way that suits the event.

Set your events to reset daily, weekly, monthly, or never; and set its step increment to any number.

With Siri Shortcut actions you can increment your event counters, and ask for their count. Try adding shortcuts to log a Workout when you increment your “Gym” event, send a Tweet with your event count, or speak your event count out loud. Features:

+ Track an unlimited number of events with daily, weekly, or monthly targets

+ Set different step increments for your events

+ Events are automatically synced across all your iOS devices

+ Edit historical event counts

+ Watch app lets you glance at, and add to, events

+ Siri Shortcut actions can increment event counts

+ Easily get insights and predictions for your events

+ Search for your events using Spotlight

+ Quickly add and subtract from events using the Today Widget

Mirror Streamer for Chromecast

Normally $3.99.

The application has been designed for making presentations from iPhone, iPod & iPad to your Chromecast TV, with low latency, high resolution streaming of your iOS device. The screen-mirroring application for Chromecast TV doesn’t need any extra apps or cable to work with your Chromecast TV. All you need is to connect your phones & Chromecast to the same wifi connection. From the application, just follow simple instructions to start broadcasting your screen to Chromecast TV with low latency. Not only do presentation with our application, but you also can mirror everything on your screen to Chromecast TV. You can mirror Youtube on iPhone/iPod/iPad with very easy-to-use interface interaction to TV. You can watch videos/photos in big size from your iPhone/iPod/iPad to Chromecast TV. Features list

– Cast iOS screen to Chromecast TV

– Mirror all movies & apps from iPhone, iPod & iPad to Chromecast TV

– Connect to Chromecast TV without cable

– Do presentations from iOS devices

– Watch videos & photos on Chromecast TV in big size

– Search images from internet then cast them to your Chromecast TV. DISCLAIMER

This app is neither an official Google product, nor are we affiliated with Google company.

Thought – Thoughts Night

Normally $1.99.

Thought is a simple, emotional and peaceful room made for night usage. It is the perfect place for a confused mind. Designed to keep everything you think; organized, easily accessible and pleasing to read. Everything about you is important for Thought and it will improve in every way to make you feel that way. When you use your phone at night, maybe in your bed or outside, it’s screen spoils the whole darkness. Thought, is all about making you feel like you are a part of the night. You can think and write whatever you want in this peaceful little sky. Or you can make a wish and watch a star sliding with it Thought is a relaxing and simple place where you don’t get distracted. It’s like writing your own thoughts into the sky. Talking with stars, and even watching your thoughts become stars. You will have shiny little stars with you, also everything you typed will wait you there as a star.

Pico · Image Annotation

Normally $0.99.

Pico is a simple, quick-to-follow image annotation tool. You can use Pico to mark and share your pictures to express your ideas more directly. Pico offers:

• Rich annotation tool library: marquee tool, brush tool, line tool, arrow tool, coverage tool, text tool, face coverage, text highlight, magnifier, focusing tool and stickers. • Exquisite and diverse markup style: Say goodbye to single, rude red dots, arrows. We offer rich and soft colors. You can also add shadows and borders to your annotation. • Interesting Face Cover: Instant face detection and cover by drag-select. Besides three regular modes, we also provide interesting emoji mode. • Smart Text Highlight: Automatically recognize text areas, add translucent backgrounds, underline or strikethrough lines to text. • A new sticker tool that freely adds emoji stickers and original stickers. • Convenient export and sharing: We support Action Extension and Photo Editing Extension. Also, we provide URL Schemes for quick launch. • Fully adapt to iPad, support split screen mode, support drag and drop.

Security Robot

Normally $3.99.

Caught these intruders in action! The screenshot shows a recorded scene of our hotel room, captured by this app. We weren’t there, when this happened, and we didn’t authorized them. Find out what happens to your hotel room, when you are gone! You can use it for your hotel room, your dorm room, your office, your house, your store or anywhere else, while you are not there. How long can it record? It can record a full day, a few days, a full week or even a full month, or more!* Features – Records more than an entire weekend, a week or a month!

– Can record more than 1000 hours straight.

– Records anything, unattended.

– Set it to record and forget it. It will continuously record until you stop it.

– Record your house, your office, your hotel room, your dorm, your shop, or anywhere, while you are gone!

– Protected from Wi-Fi hacking. WPA2 is now breakable by hackers.

– Use old iPhone, iPad or iPod! Supports iOS 7 and above!

– Night Recording with Flash enabled.

– Watch video files directly from the app. Tap “i” button to access all video recordings.

– Do you need to copy a video footage? Copy video files via iTunes File Sharing.

– and more! INSTRUCTION – Start/Stop Recording : tap a big circle button at bottom to start recording. Toggle it again to stop recording. – Copy Video files : Use iTunes File Sharing to copy the recorded video files. Under File Sharing in iTunes, tap the app and select all video files and drag-and-drop them to your desktop on a PC or a Mac. – Focusing Camera : tap anywhere on the screen to re-focus the camera. This auto-balances the camera focus, the contrast and white-balancing. – Night recording: turn the flash on to enable the night recording. * The record capacity is determined by the free storage space available on your device. Please try to free up storage space by deleting unused apps, photos, music or videos, before using this app.

Thundergut’s Revenge

Normally $0.99.

You’ve completed your training and defeated Mac Thundergut – but he’s returned with an army and abducted your mentor! Fight the Bird Clan of the mountains, The Forest Folk of… the forest, and Mac’s army of the Frozen North. Choose your ninja and grab your arrows. It’s time to put an end to Thundergut’s Revenge!

Ella – GPS Elevation Tracker

Normally $1.99.

Record your elevation in real-time with Ella. Perfect for hiking, climbing, or road trips. Ella records & graphs your elevation changes and provides you statistics when your trip is completed. Ella’s color scheme changes from gray to green or red as your elevation gain or loss exceeds 100 ft. from your starting point. When your trip is over, interrogate the elevation profile chart or view detailed statistics about your trip. Recording Statistics

– Elevation gain

– Start elevation

– Finish elevation

– Highest recorded elevation

– Lowest recorded elevation

– Cumulative elevation gain (Up)

– Cumulative elevation loss (Down)

– Duration (Time)

– Gradient Elevation Chart

– Interrogate the chart by touching different points of the graph to see your elevation gain/loss at that point in the trip Take Ella with you on the trail, up mountains, and down canyons.

Crash the Comet

Normally $4.99.

Basically you need to control the comet, and keep it flying on the track.

Look easy, but the comet will continue speed up. It is not easy! Specially on two hands mode, you may crash immediately. Remember, this game is a Big Challenge.

