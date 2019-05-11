8 new trailers you need to watch from this past week

Will the third weekend at the box office help Avengers: Endgame overtake Avatar and become the highest-grossing movie of all time? Considering what happened last weekend, it wouldn’t be surprising, as Avengers keeps bringing in huge piles of cash for Marvel. Opening this week is Pokemon Detective Pikachu, which is probably your best choice in cinemas if you’ve seen Endgame and don’t want to rewatch it. The Hustle and Tolkien are also out this weekend, although you’ll probably catch those on streaming services later this year.

In the new trailers department, we have a brand new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer for you — the first one that actually makes sense — as well as a clip from It Chapter 2.

Brightburn

The same man who shaped a part of the MCU with his Guardians of the Galaxy movies (James Gunn) produced Brightburn — an anti-Superman-like horror movie. We’ve talked about it before, but the following clip will get you a better idea of what to expect from this twisted film:

I Am Mother

This one isn’t technically a horror movie, but things will get pretty creepy rather quick. Out on June 7th on Netflix, this is the story of a post-apocalyptic Earth where a robot aptly named Mother raises humans to repopulate the planet. Rose Byrne, Hilary Swank, and Clara Rugaard star in this one.

It Chapter Two

It’s 27 years after the first chapter of It, and the gang is back for a scary get-together. James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Skarsgard, Bill Hader, and Javier Botet will scare us to death come September 6th.

Rim of the World

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Netflix made a movie about the end of the world. There’s nothing wrong with that. But in Rim of the World, four friends (who are pretty young to be saving the planet) must save the planet. Things are only going to get stranger once you see the monsters that look like they came from the Upsidedown. This film launches on Netflix in just a couple of weeks:

Spider-Man: Far From Home

We’ve already talked at length about Marvel’s final film in the third MCU, so let’s watch the clip again:

The Lodge

The Lodge is a movie about a stepmom and her kids stuck in a house together in the middle of winter when all sorts of strange things start happening. So, yeah, it’s a horror movie.

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Yeah, I can’t blame you for wanting something lighter after all of that, and there’s no lighter film than The Secret Life of Pets 2. The movie is out on June 7th, and if you liked the first one, you should love this one as well.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Cate Blanchett plays Bernadette in this comedy, and Bernadette is about to disappear. Naturally, her husband and daughter will go on an adventure to find her. Where did she go? All we know is that the film has a fantastic cast, as you’ll see below. As for her location, we’ll find out come August 16th: