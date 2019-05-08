Huawei nixes the notch with this sleek new smartphone design

Chinese consumer electronics brands like Huawei and Xiaomi have been on the ascendancy these days, thanks to everything from their ability to produce premium-quality devices at an affordable price as well as their appetite for smartphone experimentation at a time when consumers elsewhere have been cooling to the now-familiar mobile form factor and experience.

Huawei, which has been simultaneously the most ambitious and controversial of the country’s leading technology names, is aggressively chasing more smartphone market share. And now we have the first look at yet another handset design the company may have in the works.

As you can see from the image at the top of this post, courtesy of Dutch tech news blog LetsGoDigital, the company that wants to eventually displace Samsung as the top global smartphone manufacturer perhaps as soon as this year has worked up a stylish design for yet another smartphone to add to its impressive line of devices.

If you’ll notice, the all-screen front design is able to be achieved in this case via a rounded top for the device. That’s where the front-facing camera and receiver are housed, with the patent documentation showing a double camera with a flash on the back, as well as a fingerprint scanner also on the back and space for a 3.5mm headphone connection at the bottom.

Image Source: LetsGoDigital

Huawei filed its design patient for this phone with the World Intellectual Property Office back in March 2018, and the patent was finally published on Tuesday. Also worth noting, since the patent documentation includes product renders, it could be a sign that Huawei — or its sub-brand, Honor — intends to definitely commercialize a handset with this particular design soon. As the LetsGoDigital team notes, renders like this tend to only be added to design patents when the device is actually in an advanced state of development.

It’s certainly an attractive looking phone, and its rounded top is unlike anything Huawei has produced to-date. Should this indeed hit the market, there’s a good chance it would fall into the mid- or lower-tier price range, but of course we won’t know for sure until Huawei decides whether or not to move forward.