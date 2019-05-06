One of the most impressive Android phones of 2019 just leaked

Most of the flagship phones set to launch in the first half of the year are already here, save for the OnePlus 7 that comes next week. That means we already have rumors about the flagship phones that we’ll see in stores in the second half of 2019. We’ve seen a bunch of iPhone 11, Pixel 4, and Galaxy Note 10 reports already, but now it’s time to talk about a phone you won’t find in stores out West. That’s because that phone has already leaked.

Huawei just launched the P30, a phone with a camera system that has received plenty of attention as of late. But the company will not stop there, and has two more flagships it plans to launch this year. One of them is the foldable Mate X. The other is the Mate 30, which will be unveiled at some point this fall. Neither of them will be available from US carriers, however.

We already have a rumor detailing the Mate 30’s design and main specs, courtesy of a Slashleaks contributor who posted the following message on Twitter a few days ago:

first specs for Mate 30 pro are rumored

6,7" QHD+ oled screen by BOE

4200mAh battery with 55w SC

All edge curved design (similar than original Honor Magic)

Quad camera setup similar than P30 with similar rounded square than Mate20

Kirin 985 with build in 5G modem.#HuaweiMate30 pic.twitter.com/ITCJfP6F1n — Teme (@RODENT950) May 3, 2019

When the Mate 20 launched last year, it delivered a few features that were not available on any other Android device, including a 7nm processor, 3D facial recognition support, triple-lens camera, and reverse wireless charging.

If this report is accurate, the Mate 30 will have a 6.7-inch QuadHD+ OLED screen made by BOE, and an “all edge curved screen” similar to the Honor Magic. The Mate 20 Pro also came with a Galaxy S-like dual-edge screen design. The phone is also expected to feature a next-gen 7nm Kirin 985 SoC that will come with a built-in 5G modem.

Finally, the Mate 30 will pack a triple-camera module on the back similar to the P30. It’ll be interesting to see whether the P30’s periscope lens will hit the Mate series this year as well.