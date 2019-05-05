We thought that Avengers: Endgame would conclude Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, but that’s not the case. It’s actually Spider-Man: Far From Home that’s going to be the final title in the Infinity Saga before Marvel officially announces what’s coming next. Earlier this week, we heard that the second Far From Home trailer has already been rated and that it might drop in the coming days. But, whatever you do, don’t watch the new Spider-Man trailer until you’ve seen Endgame in theaters. As you’ll soon learn, the new trailer will contain some major Avengers 4 spoilers — don’t worry though, because we won’t spoil Endgame for you in this post.

Ever since the first Far From Home trailer came out, I told you that it ruined Endgame because we already knew that the action in the new Spider-Man movie will take place after Endgame concludes. The first trailer already showed us at least three characters who were killed in Infinity War, including Spider-Man himself, Maria Hill, and Nick Fury. We obviously expected these characters to be resurrected somehow in Endgame, but Sony’s first trailer confirmed it and spoiled it. On the other hand, some speculated that Far From Home might take place in an alternate reality, where the snapped people might have been sent.

We now know exactly what happened in Endgame of course, and how Thanos was defeated, so Far From Home will deal with the aftermath of that win. The fact that Thanos loses the fight isn’t really a spoiler. Endgame is the film that shows us the only version of the future Dr. Strange saw where the Avengers win. We’ve always known that will happen. We didn’t know what beating Thanos meant though, or what kind of sacrifices would be required.

Trailer-Track, the same site that first revealed news about the second Far From Home trailer, updated its story to reveal an “interesting move.” The new trailer will be preceded by a message from Tom Holland warning viewers it contains Endgame spoilers:

In an interesting move, the trailer is set to be accompanied by a special message from Tom Holland, warning viewers that the trailer will contain spoilers for Avengers: Endgame. The special clip was sent out, alongside the new trailer, to German cinemas today – indicating an imminent online release on the horizon. Now we know why the Russo Brothers spoke of a ‘spoiler ban’…

The Russos said a few days ago that the Endgame spoiler “ban” lifts on Monday — and Marvel did already reveal some spoilers from the film in its recent promos:

If you haven’t seen Endgame yet, see it this weekend. The spoiler ban lifts on Monday!

Endgame‘s second weekend in theaters will help the movie pass the $2 billion mark, and it could easily surpass Infinity War and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. In other words, plenty of people will have seen the film at least once since its April 26th premiere, so spoilers are fair game.

With all of that in mind, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Far From Home trailer run in theaters as soon as next weekend. Should that be the case, then Sony and Marvel will release it on YouTube at some point in the next few days.