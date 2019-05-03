Is your iPhone or iPad feeling a bit boring lately? Well the best way to fix that is by installing a bunch of new apps to make things feel fresh again. We’ve rounded up the best paid iOS apps that are on sale for free today, and you’ll find them all listed below. Just be sure to grab them soon because these sales could end at any moment.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

TextHere – AR posts everywhere

Normally $1.99.

TextHere, make 3D post and post it in AR world. Many fantastic templates are in TextHere. Read posts from every TextHere user in real world, like and comment them. [Make Post]

Make 3D post in TextHere. Thinking, feeling, mood, joke, story, all of them can be made a post. You can set the post to public or private. Write your first and unique post in TextHere right now! [Post Template]

There are many templates and style can be chosen and applied for the 3D post. Change text color, bold the text, add beautiful background to the post, customize your text and let it become charming. [Publish post]

Publish your created 3D post into real world with AR tech. Your post will exist in the fixed location and become a part of this earth. Every TextHere user can find and read your post when they come to this location. [Post AR world]

Open TextHere, you can find the published posts from the camera. Walk close to the posts and read them, like them and follow the creators. In this post AR world, TextHere also provides radar for you, it guides you to find the posts if they are far away from you. [Permissions and privacy]

TextHere is an AR app, camera and location access is required for AR services.

TextHere team takes great care and protects your information from misuse, loss and unauthorized access during using TextHere.

Download TextHere – AR posts everywhere

100 Balls 3D

Normally $1.99.

Get ready for the fun, addictive and challenging gaming experience you’ve been searching for! Like its enormously popular predecessor 100 Balls – which has been downloaded over 13 million times and ranked No. 1 in over 70 countries — 100 Balls 3D is simple to grasp but difficult to master. Here’s how to play: You start by tapping your screen to open a kind of “trap door” on the bottom of a container. Since the container is suspended in the air, the balls are pulled by gravity towards the ground. Your task is to prevent these falling balls from hitting the ground by catching them in your cup. Once your cup is filled to the top, it automatically cycles back to the top of the container and dumps its contents. You then get a brand new, empty cup with which to catch yet more balls. You can play for less than 5 minutes or for more than 5 hours: it’s up to you! Plus, you can hit the pause button anytime for a break in the action (or because you’re getting late for work or school!) ***Get High Scores***

While all cups work the same, they aren’t all created equal. Colored cups (e.g. blue, green and pink) produce colored balls, which are worth more. There are also cool balls like “magnet balls”, which as the name suggests, attract other balls – which could either be a good thing or a bad thing, depending on how much room is left in your cup. *** Challenging Levels***

And you’d expect, each level is slightly more challenging than the one before as the cups speed up. However, unlike some other games, higher levels aren’t impossible or frustrating, and getting an impressive score within a few hours of playing is realistic. ***Amazing Graphics & Sound***

If you’re one of the MILLIONS of people who love 100 Balls, then “you haven’t seen anything yet!” That’s because 100 Balls 3D features amazing 3D graphics, with crisp colors and fine attention to detail. You’ll be blown away by the view!

The sound and music are also perfect for the app. Take a listen and hear for yourself! ***Realistic Physics Engine***

100 Balls 3D is built with a realistic physics engine. The responsiveness is lifelike, which is important because the game is essentially based on reactions, reflexes and timing. Anything less than precision would create a sloppy gaming experience where luck was as valuable as skill. That’s definitely not the case with 100 Balls 3D. ***Scoreboard & Leaderboard***

Track your best games on the scoreboard, and compete against your friends via the Leaderboard. Do you have what it takes to be the best of the best?

Download 100 Balls 3D

Anime Wallpapers Live

Normally $0.99.

Ready to take a step up in customizing your device? Set spectacular backgrounds to your screen! Get high-quality anime backgrounds for your screen and make your device happy! * Wallpapers – huge amount of amazing anime wallpapers

* Trends – to see most popular wallpapers,every day raiting updates;

* Premium – the best anime wallpapers

* Favorites – your favorite wallpapers are always there

* More – additional information and more amazing apps Get Anime Wallpapers Premium

Upgrade to the Premium version and unlock all premium wallpapers,get regular content updates and remove ads! For complete access to all wallpapers,you will need to allow access to the following:

*Photos – to import backgrounds you like and set them to your Lock Screen; All images in the “Fantastic Anime Wallpapers” are provided for entertainment and informational purpose only and may be removed at anytime following a copyright removal request. All images collected from open source databases.

Download Anime Wallpapers Live

Art filters +

Normally $0.99.

Great extension of photo editing capabilities on the mobile!

3D LUT filters allow you to achieve incredible results that cannot be achieved with standard color correction tools. • Complex color correction of photos with ready-to-use effects based on 3D LUT filters.

• You can apply effects directly in the Photos application, filters are available as an extension for editing.

• Import of the Custom Filters in “.cube” format via the Mail application, iTunes file sharing or Dropbox

• 15 preset filters. Additional filters are available via in-app download as free and paid packages Turn an ordinary photo into a work of art!

Download Art filters +

Prompts for Writing

Normally $0.99.

One of the #1 creative app for all writers! Just open to write and follow the prompt suggestions, it’s that easy. More than 500,000 unique writing starting lines and creative writing prompts to inspire you and give you ideas for creative writing. Good for poetry writing, journal writing, storytelling, narration, cinema, and more. All using a patented artificial intelligence technology. The app even reminds you to write a little every day, and shows you progress on your writing goals as you go. Whenever you sit down to write, Prompts suggests a few words to get you started. And if you ever get stuck while writing, Prompts is there to give you advice on how to keep going without leaving the app. “Getting stuck with writer’s block is a huge pain. Prompts provides great inspiration.” – Mashable Prompts is great for students in the classroom, amateur writers, or professionals who want to free write more often. ** Part of the Apple Education program, teachers and schools get a discount when buying this app! ** • Prompts gets you writing, even when you don’t know where to start

• More than 500,000 unique starting lines and creative prompts like that of Brian Eno

• Set a custom, daily writing goal and use the app to hit it

• View custom writing stats like how often you write, how long you write, and more

• Set daily writing reminders to keep yourself motivated

• Categorize your writing with custom, color-coded tags

• Auto-save so you never lose a word of writing

• Write in either landscape or portrait view, on your iPhone or iPad

• Adjustable font size and styling

• Backup and sync your writing to iCloud

• Share your writing by email, Twitter, or Facebook, and more Why use Prompts for creativity writing? • Prompts is full of unique writing prompts and starting lines. Feeling stuck or creatively blocked? Press the lightning bolt at any time and you’ll be presented with a prompt to help inspire you. • Even if you don’t know where to start writing, just open the app and press the plus button to get a random and totally unique idea in the form of a starting line. There are hundreds of completely original ideas to start from. • On the bus, in the break room, anywhere you are, Prompts helps you become a better writer and build a writing habit with just a few minutes a day Whether you want to write more just for fun or if you write for a profession, you are going to love how Prompts helps you write. Built for writers who love apps like Bear, OneNote, IA Writer, Grammarly, and other creative writing prompts apps.

Download Prompts for Writing

MemoMa

Normally $2.99.

MemoMa saves your notes in your calendar. You can also watch your photos and add comments. What’s possible:

Saving notes in the calendar.

Registering frequently used words for fast typing.

Viewing photos.

Adding comments to photos.

Search notes with multiple keywords

Apple Watch: Writing and reading notes.

Apple Watch: Checking calendar events. What’s not supported:

Attaching files or images.

Formatting fonts.

Download MemoMa

Extreme Week Calendar

Normally $1.99.

Light version of the popular Extreme Agenda organizer app. It gives you a 7 day week view and inline day view to add great features not found in the default calendar. Use it as a great week calendar, or as a trial to see the quality of our advanced Extreme Calendar and Extreme Agenda solutions. Once you are ready you can easily upgrade to the more advanced products from within the app. Features Include: Great Calendaring

• Powerful Week and Timeline Day with inline editing.

• Uses and expands on your native calendar data.

• Sync like you would with the default calendar(Google, iCloud, Exchange).

• Advanced repeating event options.

• Move/Copy Events

• Event Templates

• Email Events

• Show events on Facebook

• Military time, ISO week, and week start options.

• Uses time bars and icons to keep you informed at a glance

• Filter events based on iCal calendars.

• Almost 200 professional icons to mark your events Power and Flexibility

• Universal Support

• TextExpander Support

• Portrait and Landscape Support.

• Retina Display Support.

• Background and color theme choices.

• Help System

Download Extreme Week Calendar