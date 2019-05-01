May 2019 is going to be a huge month for Netflix original content — and it had damn well better be, in light of the fact that the world’s top streaming entertainment service is raising all of its subscription prices this month. There’s always some blowback when prices increase, of course, but most subscribers seem happy to pay the newly raised rates, which will be Netflix’s biggest price hike ever. The company’s most popular plan will get the most substantial increase, an 18% jump from $10.99 to $12.99. The basic plan will climb to $8.99 from $7.99, and the premium plan that includes 4K streaming will go from $13.99 to $15.99.

Those are some hefty price jumps, so Netflix has a big month planned in an effort to help ease the pain. Where third-party content is concerned, tons of popular titles are set to be added to Netflix’s content catalog. Highlights include two Austin Powers movies, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Scarface, Scream, Wedding Crashers, Zombieland, and all three movies from The Matrix trilogy. That’s all well and good, but everyone is far more interested in seeing the new Netflix originals that are set to debut in May.

A whopping 62 different original shows, movies, and specials are coming to Netflix this month, and that’s the highest tally of 2019 so far. The action starts right on day 1 with Knock Down The House, a documentary that follows Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and three other young female politicians as they sought to shake up the status quo in the 2018 Congressional elections. Then this Friday, May 3rd, 12 different Netflix originals will debut, including the first season of Dead To Me, a dark comedy starring Christina Applegate.

You’ll find the full schedule of Netflix’s original releases in May 2019 below, and you can can also see the full release schedule including third-party content right here.

Streaming May 1st

Streaming May 3rd

Streaming May 6th

Abyss — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 8th

Lucifer: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 10th

Streaming May 12th

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 13th

Malibu Rescue — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 14th

Streaming May 16th

Good Sam — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming May 17th

Streaming May 20th

Prince of Peoria: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 21st

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 22nd

A Tale of Two Kitchens — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One Night in Spring — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 23rd

Slasher: Solstice — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 24th

Streaming May 27th

Historical Roasts — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 30th

Chopsticks — NETFLIX FILM

Svaha: The Sixth Finger — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming May 31st

Release Date TBD

The Mechanism: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL