May 2019 is going to be a huge month for Netflix original content — and it had damn well better be, in light of the fact that the world’s top streaming entertainment service is raising all of its subscription prices this month. There’s always some blowback when prices increase, of course, but most subscribers seem happy to pay the newly raised rates, which will be Netflix’s biggest price hike ever. The company’s most popular plan will get the most substantial increase, an 18% jump from $10.99 to $12.99. The basic plan will climb to $8.99 from $7.99, and the premium plan that includes 4K streaming will go from $13.99 to $15.99.
Those are some hefty price jumps, so Netflix has a big month planned in an effort to help ease the pain. Where third-party content is concerned, tons of popular titles are set to be added to Netflix’s content catalog. Highlights include two Austin Powers movies, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Scarface, Scream, Wedding Crashers, Zombieland, and all three movies from The Matrix trilogy. That’s all well and good, but everyone is far more interested in seeing the new Netflix originals that are set to debut in May.
A whopping 62 different original shows, movies, and specials are coming to Netflix this month, and that’s the highest tally of 2019 so far. The action starts right on day 1 with Knock Down The House, a documentary that follows Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and three other young female politicians as they sought to shake up the status quo in the 2018 Congressional elections. Then this Friday, May 3rd, 12 different Netflix originals will debut, including the first season of Dead To Me, a dark comedy starring Christina Applegate.
You’ll find the full schedule of Netflix’s original releases in May 2019 below, and you can can also see the full release schedule including third-party content right here.
Streaming May 1st
- Knock Down The House — NETFLIX FILM
- Munafik 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 3rd
- A Pesar De Todo — NETFLIX FILM
- All In My Family — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Alles ist gut — NETFLIX FILM
- Cupcake & Dino – General Services: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dead to Me — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile — NETFLIX FILM
- Flinch — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage — NETFLIX FILM
- The Last Summer — NETFLIX FILM
- True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tuca & Bertie — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Undercover — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 6th
- Abyss — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 8th
- Lucifer: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 10th
- Dry Martina — NETFLIX FILM
- Easy: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Gente que viene y bah — NETFLIX FILM
- Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jailbirds — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ReMastered: The Lion’s Share — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Shéhérazade — NETFLIX FILM
- The Society — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wine Country — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 12th
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 13th
- Malibu Rescue — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 14th
- revisions — NETFLIX ANIME
- Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 16th
- Good Sam — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 17th
- 1994: Limited Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Chip & Potato — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- It’s Bruno — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Maria — NETFLIX FILM
- Morir para contar — NETFLIX FILM
- Nailed It!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- See You Yesterday — NETFLIX FILM
- The Rain: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Well Intended Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- White Gold: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 20th
- Prince of Peoria: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 21st
- Wanda Sykes: Not Normal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 22nd
- A Tale of Two Kitchens — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- One Night in Spring — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 23rd
- Slasher: Solstice — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 24th
- After Maria — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Alta Mar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Joy — NETFLIX FILM
- Rim of the World — NETFLIX FILM
- She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Perfection — NETFLIX FILM
- WHAT / IF — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 27th
- Historical Roasts — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 30th
- Chopsticks — NETFLIX FILM
- Svaha: The Sixth Finger — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 31st
- Always Be My Maybe — NETFLIX FILM
- Bad Blood: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Black Spot: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Killer Ratings — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- When They See Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Release Date TBD
- The Mechanism: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL