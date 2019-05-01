Best Computer Speakers

Why spend all your time at a computer, listening to terrible audio from your speakers when these incredible and low-cost options are around? Utilizing external speakers can enhance any time spent at a computer for any task. Whether you have a desktop or a laptop, there’s a whole market of options for user-friendly, powerful-sounding computer speakers. From wireless speakers to soundbars, let’s take a look at some options for your next computer speaker system.

Best Small Speakers

The Creative Pebble 2.0 Desktop Speakers are only 4.4 inches wide, which is perfect for minimal desk space availability. A single USB cable links it to a computer so there’s no need for a power adapter. The 45 degree elevated driver allows for strong audio projection. It is very affordable (under $30) and provides quality sound and is consistently one of the best-reviewed speakers.

Creative Pebble 2.0 USB-Powered Desktop Speakers with Far-Field Drivers and Passive Radiators f… $24.97

Best Sound Quality

The Bose Companion 20 Multimedia Speaker System lives up to the Bose name when it comes to sound richness and tone. The balanced range of frequencies allows for a natural sound that is described as “lifelike”. For such big sound, the dimensions (13.3” x 11.1” x 7.7”) won’t take up your whole desk area. It plugs into any computer and allows for connection to headphones and other audio devices. Customers have been happy with this setup for years.

Bose Companion 20 Multimedia Speaker System $249.00

Best Soundbar

For a soundbar that does it all, look no further than the TaoTronics Wired Computer Sound Bar. With a sleek design that works well for a computer or a TV setup, the TaoTronics plugs into a USB port and works with any 3.5 mm headphone jack. It can be used with computers, cellphones, tablets, or gaming systems. It has a microphone input that allows for additional usage. The sound quality is highly rated and offers plenty of punch for its size.

TaoTronics Computer Speakers, Wired Computer Sound Bar, Stereo USB Powered Mini Soundbar Speake… $34.99

More options

Audioengine A2+ 2-Way Powered Speakers can be used with both Mac and PC and has USB digital audio and subwoofer outputs. It comes in three different colors with hard-finished wood cabinets

Creative GigaWorks T40 Series II 2.0 Multimedia Speaker System has BasXPort technology, which enhances the low frequency response without utilizing a subwoofer. It has a power-saving feature that puts the speaker on standby when audio is not detected.

The ELEGIANT Sound Bar is USB-operated and can be utilized with multiple devices. It is very light (1.4 pounds) and offers clear sound with two 3W speakers.

Logitech Z337 Bold Sound Bluetooth Wireless 2.1 Speaker System offers 80W of power and can be placed anywhere with its Bluetooth wireless setup. The system has a wired control pod that gives you the ability to control the power, volume, and Bluetooth pairing.