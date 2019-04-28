Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Apr. 28)

I haven’t actually done the math, but this may very well be the busiest week in Netflix streaming since we started doing this feature a few months ago. With the first of the month landing on Wednesday of this week, we are gaining (and losing) a ton of licensed content. Some of the additions include Austin Powers, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Scarface, Snowpiercer, and The Da Vinci Code, while Jaws and Watchmen are both leaving.
As for Netflix originals, Tuca & Bertie (from BoJack Horseman’s Lisa Hanawalt) has my interest piqued, as does Dead to Me and Knock Down the House. But whatever your tastes are, there’s sure to be something new worth adding to your queue by the time the week is over.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of April 28th, 2019:
Arrivals
Sunday, April 28th
- Señora Acero: Season 5
Monday, April 29th
- Burning
- The Imitation Game
Tuesday, April 30th
- Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Baki: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
- Ingress: The Animation — NETFLIX ANIME
Wednesday, May 1st
- Angels & Demons
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Casper
- Chasing Liberty
- Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
- Dumb and Dumber
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- Gosford Park
- Gremlins
- Hairspray (1988)
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Her Only Choice
- Hoosiers
- Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2
- John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky
- Just Friends
- Knock Down The House — NETFLIX FILM
- Munafik 2 — NETFLIX FILM
- Revolutionary Road
- Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1
- Scarface
- Scream
- Snowpiercer
- Taking Lives
- The Da Vinci Code
- The Dark Crystal (1982)
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- To Rome With Love
- Wedding Crashers
- Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
- Zombieland
Thursday, May 2nd
- Colony: Season 3
- Olympus Has Fallen
Friday, May 3rd
- A Pesar De Todo — NETFLIX FILM
- All In My Family — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Alles ist gut — NETFLIX FILM
- Cupcake & Dino – General Services: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dead to Me — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile — NETFLIX FILM
- Flinch — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage — NETFLIX FILM
- The Last Summer — NETFLIX FILM
- Mr. Mom
- Supernatural: Season 14
- True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tuca & Bertie — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Undercover — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Saturday, May 4th
- Like Arrows
Departures
Wednesday, May 1st
- 8 Mile
- Chocolat
- Cold Justice: Collection 3
- Dances with Wolves
- Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- Dr. No
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
- For Your Eyes Only
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- From Russia with Love
- Godzilla
- GoldenEye
- Hostel
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Licence to Kill
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
- Sixteen Candles
- Sliding Doors
- Somm
- Somm: Into the Bottle
- The Birdcage
- The Dirty Dozen
- The English Patient
- The Lovely Bones
- The Notebook
- The Other Boleyn Girl
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- Watchmen
