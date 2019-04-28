Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Apr. 28)

I haven’t actually done the math, but this may very well be the busiest week in Netflix streaming since we started doing this feature a few months ago. With the first of the month landing on Wednesday of this week, we are gaining (and losing) a ton of licensed content. Some of the additions include Austin Powers, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Scarface, Snowpiercer, and The Da Vinci Code, while Jaws and Watchmen are both leaving.

As for Netflix originals, Tuca & Bertie (from BoJack Horseman’s Lisa Hanawalt) has my interest piqued, as does Dead to Me and Knock Down the House. But whatever your tastes are, there’s sure to be something new worth adding to your queue by the time the week is over.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of April 28th, 2019:

Arrivals

Sunday, April 28th

Señora Acero: Season 5

Monday, April 29th

Burning

The Imitation Game

Tuesday, April 30th

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Baki: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Ingress: The Animation — NETFLIX ANIME

Wednesday, May 1st

Angels & Demons

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Casper

Chasing Liberty

Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dumb and Dumber

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Gosford Park

Gremlins

Hairspray (1988)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Her Only Choice

Hoosiers

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2

John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky

Just Friends

Knock Down The House — NETFLIX FILM

Munafik 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Revolutionary Road

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1

Scarface

Scream

Snowpiercer

Taking Lives

The Da Vinci Code

The Dark Crystal (1982)

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

To Rome With Love

Wedding Crashers

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Zombieland

Thursday, May 2nd

Colony: Season 3

Olympus Has Fallen

Friday, May 3rd

Saturday, May 4th

Like Arrows

Departures

Wednesday, May 1st

8 Mile

Chocolat

Cold Justice: Collection 3

Dances with Wolves

Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Dr. No

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

For Your Eyes Only

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Russia with Love

Godzilla

GoldenEye

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Licence to Kill

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Sixteen Candles

Sliding Doors

Somm

Somm: Into the Bottle

The Birdcage

The Dirty Dozen

The English Patient

The Lovely Bones

The Notebook

The Other Boleyn Girl

Tomorrow Never Dies

Watchmen

We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in May.