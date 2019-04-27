‘Men in Black’ and all the new trailers you need to watch from this week

It’s the weekend, movie fans! You finally get to see Avengers: Endgame, if you haven’t jumped on the occasion since it started playing in cinemas — that’s Wednesday or Thursday, depending on where you live. Avengers 4 is pretty much the only film to watch this weekend. And you’re going to see plenty of fresh trailers before Endgame starts, as other studios are certainly taking advantage of this huge release.



21 Bridges

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman stars in this cop story alongside Sienna Miller and J.K. Miller. Plus, Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo are producing this action-packed thriller. 21 Bridges hits theaters on July 12th.

Despite Everything

Despite Everything is a Spanish comedy for Netflix that tells the story of four sisters who just found out their father is not their biological dad, and they embark on a journey to find the real one. Hilariously, it’s their mom who delivers the bad news via a video clip they get to see after she passes away.

Gemini Man

In Gemini Man, we have two Will Smiths: A younger and older version of himself. No, it’s not a time travel story, although you’d be right to suspect it at first. It’s about cloning people. Hitmen, to be more precise. Also starring in this sci-fi drama are Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, and Benedict Wong.

Godzilla: King of Monsters

Titans are back, baby, and we’re not talking about Thanos. Godzilla: King of The Monsters comes out on May 31st.

Long Shot

Launching next week, Long Shot is a Charlize Theron-Seth Rogen comedy that looks promising, at least in the trailers. He is a writer; she is a presidential candidate. They sort of like each other.

Men in Black: International

Sony released a brand new trailer for Men in Black: International. It’s a brand new take on MIB, set in Europe, with Avengers co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson basically replacing Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.

Pokemon Detective Pikachu

Here’s more Pokemon Detective Pikachu footage ahead of the June 7th premiere.

See You Yesterday

Coming to Netflix on May 17th, See You Yesterday is a movie about time travel, with two friends building a time machine to save the life of a sibling.

The Hustle

Let’s switch gears to a comedy that might sound familiar. The Hustle is a modern take on Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, with Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson replacing Steve Martin and Michael Caine. The new Hustle comes out May 10th.

UglyDolls

The last movie trailer in this week’s trailers roundup is an animated adventure about a special type of dolls — the ugly kind that don’t quite look like they’re supposed to. That shouldn’t make them any less interesting, especially to the younger audience. UglyDolls is out next week.