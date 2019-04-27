Wild video captures teenagers egging a Tesla Model 3 with the owner inside it

For reasons that remain entirely unclear, Tesla vehicles at various Supercharger stations across the country have been targeted by vandals over the past few months. Sometimes the Supercharger stations themselves are targeted, as we saw earlier this year when someone cut charging cables at a station in Utah.

There have also been any number of instances of newly minted Model 3 vehicles getting keyed for seemingly no reason at all. In light of that, an even stranger story involving an attack on a Tesla recently surfaced out of Michigan. Earlier this week, a group of teenagers in Ann Arbor decided it would be a good idea to drive through a Supercharger station and pelt a Model 3 with eggs.

As it turns out, the entire incident was caught on camera. What’s more, the owner of the Model 3 happened to be in the car at the time of the egging, according to a report from ClickOnDetroit.

While a classic egging may seem like a harmless prank, eggs can do a surprising amount of damage to a car. In addition to scratching, eggs can also wreak havoc on a car’s paint. That said, the owner of the Model 3 in question — a man named Darin Lee — said he may have to pay upwards of $800 in repairs.

Video of the entire incident can be seen below and, interestingly enough, you can even tell the exact moment when one of the teenagers realizes the car wasn’t empty.

The report further relays a statement from local police who told Lee that “he may not have been the only Tesla greeted by eggs at the charging station.”