10 movies and shows to watch on Netflix before they’re removed in May

The month of May will be one of the better months the Netflix streaming library has seen in 2019, but, as always, we’re also losing a few gems in the coming weeks. In my personal opinion, the biggest loss will be Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which remains one of my favorite movies and one of Jim Carrey’s best.

The exodus of James Bond movies continues as well, and though we only included two on this list, there are actually seven departing from the streaming next month. Several classics are on the way out, like Jaws and Sixteen Candles, and the collection of Bill Nye, the Science Guy episodes that has lived on the service for quite a while now is expiring too. All in all, not too rough this month, but some of these movies and shows will be missed.

Here are the ten best movies that Netflix is dumping next month, and the date on which they will be dumped. If you don’t watch them before then, you might never get to see them on Netflix at all:

Once you’ve had your fill of content that will be disappearing from Netflix next month, you can check out the full list of movies, shows and specials being added to Netflix in May to take their place.