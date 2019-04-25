Verizon just confirmed the Galaxy Note 10 5G is real

We’ve heard the same thing from a bunch of recent Galaxy Note 10 rumors, and now it’s finally confirmed: Samsung will indeed have at least two Galaxy Note 10 in stores this summer. The news comes from Verizon’s CEO who dropped this little nugget of information during the company’s Q1 2019 quarterly earnings call.

Hans Vestberg said that “the Note and the Galaxy coming this year will both have 5G” during the call, according to The Verge. Because we’re still in the early days of 5G, that comment suggests that Samsung will make both 4G and 5G versions of the Note 10.

Earlier this year, Samsung released four distinct Galaxy S10 versions, including a Galaxy S10 5G model that’s even bigger than the Galaxy S10+ (image above). The 5G phone is on sale in Korea and should hit Verizon soon.

While Vestberg’s revelation isn’t surprising in that context, the CEO hasn’t really spoiled the Galaxy Note 10 release. Nor has he said anything about the Galaxy Note 10 4G models, which is the more interesting story.

That’s because rumors say that Samsung will launch two differently sized Galaxy Note 10 phones this summer, and each of them will have a corresponding 5G model. In other words, Samsung will release some four Galaxy Note 10 versions.

Previous reports claimed that Samsung is looking to replicate the Galaxy S10 sales success by offering buyers multiple Note 10 choices. The Galaxy S10 phones essentially share the same main specs, which means you’d get the same basic Galaxy S10 experience no matter what device you buy. More money gets you bigger displays and batteries, extra camera lenses, and even 5G support.

Vestberg didn’t say when the Note 10 5G will hit Verizon’s network, but the exec also pointed out that an LG 5G phone is on its way as well. That can only be the LG V50 ThinQ that was unveiled back at MWC 2019 several weeks ago.