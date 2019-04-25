Avengers: Endgame is finally here, Marvel fans, and it’s just as epic as you might have hoped — here’s our spoiler-free review as well as the first reactions to the film to prove all that. Yes, it’ll be emotional and controversial, but it’ll also without a doubt be the biggest superhero movie ever made. Before going to see it, however, you should definitely do your homework.

If you’re new to the entire MCU universe, then we’ve already told you which movies to watch. Depending on how much time you have, that’s between two and twelve Marvel titles that are worthy. If you’ve already seen everything, then you might want to at least rewatch at least three films from the massive collection of Marvel titles, for a refresher of past events that are important to keep in mind ahead of Endgame.

If you don’t even have time to watch three full Marvel movies before Avengers 4 but you’re a fan of the series, then you at least need to rewatch the following scenes from various Marvel movies. Before you go forward, we’ll tell you that we won’t share any Endgame spoilers in what’s about to follow, so you can safely scroll down without worrying about having anything from Avengers 4 ruined for you.

You should not interpret the scenes I’ve selected in any way when it comes to the Endgame plot. They’re meant solely to revisit pivotal moments from the MCU, and remind you why movies like Infinity War and Endgame are possible for Marvel and Disney. Marvel has weaved a complex story over the course of a decade, and it finally came together in Infinity War. Now, Endgame will deliver an epic conclusion to all of it. Enjoy these clips, while you count the hours until Endgame finally premieres in movie theaters later today.

Battle of New York

Tony Stark and Steve Rogers







Clint and Natasha

That elevator fight

Thor’s hammer

Thor is worthy

Of moms and dads





Spider-Man and Iron Man

Nebula and Gamora

Quill and Gamora

The Quill dance

Any sorcerers in the house?







Ant-Men and Wasps

Captain Marvel

There was no other way