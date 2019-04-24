That’s more like it. After a few slow months in a row, Netflix is back to being extremely busy throughout the month of May, with a great deal of high-profile original movies and series — both new and returning — hitting the service in the coming weeks. That includes the Ted Bundy biography Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, the Amy Poehler comedy Wine Country, and the fourth season of the Fox-turned-Netflix dramedy Lucifer.

If licensed content is more your speed, there’s plenty of that too. Some of the highlights include Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Scarface, Snowpiercer, and the entire Matrix trilogy. Unfortunately, we’re also losing Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Jaws, Sixteen Candles, and even more James Bond movies.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for May 2019 below:

Streaming May 1st

Angels & Demons

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Casper

Chasing Liberty

Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dumb and Dumber

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Gosford Park

Gremlins

Hairspray (1988)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Her Only Choice

Hoosiers

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2

John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky

Just Friends

Knock Down The House — NETFLIX FILM

Munafik 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Revolutionary Road

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1

Scarface

Scream

Snowpiercer

Taking Lives

The Da Vinci Code

The Dark Crystal (1982)

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

To Rome With Love

Wedding Crashers

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Zombieland

Streaming May 2nd

Colony: Season 3

Olympus Has Fallen

Streaming May 3rd

Streaming May 4th

Like Arrows

Streaming May 6th

Abyss — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 7th

The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution

Queen of the South: Season 3

Streaming May 8th

Lucifer: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 9th

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Insidious

Streaming May 10th

Streaming May 12th

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 13th

Malibu Rescue — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 14th

revisions — NETFLIX ANIME

Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Weed the People

Streaming May 15th

Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!

Streaming May 16th

Good Sam — NETFLIX FILM

Take Me Home Tonight

Streaming May 17th

Streaming May 18th

The Blackcoat’s Daughter

Streaming May 20th

Prince of Peoria: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version): Season 2

Streaming May 21st

Arrow: Season 7

Moonlight

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 22nd

A Tale of Two Kitchens — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One Night in Spring — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Flash: Season 5

Streaming May 23rd

Riverdale: Season 3

Slasher: Solstice — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 24th

Streaming May 27th

Historical Roasts — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Outlander: Seasons 1-2

Streaming May 28th

Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Streaming May 30th

Chopsticks — NETFLIX FILM

My Week with Marilyn

Svaha: The Sixth Finger — NETFLIX FILM

The One I Love

Streaming May 31st

Streaming in May

Charmed (2018): Season 1

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 4

The Mechanism: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Supergirl: Season 4

You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in May below:

Leaving May 1st

8 Mile

Chocolat

Cold Justice: Collection 3

Dances with Wolves

Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Dr. No

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

For Your Eyes Only

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Russia with Love

Godzilla

GoldenEye

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Licence to Kill

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Sixteen Candles

Sliding Doors

Somm

Somm: Into the Bottle

The Birdcage

The Dirty Dozen

The English Patient

The Lovely Bones

The Notebook

The Other Boleyn Girl

Tomorrow Never Dies

Watchmen

Leaving May 11th

Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5

Leaving May 15th

Bill Nye, the Science Guy: Collection 1

Leaving May 19th

Disney’s Bridge to Terabithia

Leaving May 22nd

The Boss Baby

Leaving May 24th

Southpaw

Leaving May 31st

I Know What You Did Last Summer

West Side Story (1961)

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in the month of May. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this repeatedly.