Jacob Siegal
April 24th, 2019 at 11:17 AM

That’s more like it. After a few slow months in a row, Netflix is back to being extremely busy throughout the month of May, with a great deal of high-profile original movies and series — both new and returning — hitting the service in the coming weeks. That includes the Ted Bundy biography Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, the Amy Poehler comedy Wine Country, and the fourth season of the Fox-turned-Netflix dramedy Lucifer.

If licensed content is more your speed, there’s plenty of that too. Some of the highlights include Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Scarface, Snowpiercer, and the entire Matrix trilogy. Unfortunately, we’re also losing Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Jaws, Sixteen Candles, and even more James Bond movies.

Don't Miss: Today’s best deals: $17 wireless earbuds, $199 Bose soundbar, SanDisk microSD deal, Apple Watch sale, more

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for May 2019 below:

Streaming May 1st

  • Angels & Demons
  • Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
  • Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
  • Casper
  • Chasing Liberty
  • Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
  • Dumb and Dumber
  • Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
  • Gosford Park
  • Gremlins
  • Hairspray (1988)
  • Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
  • Her Only Choice
  • Hoosiers
  • Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2
  • John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky
  • Just Friends
  • Knock Down The House — NETFLIX FILM
  • Munafik 2 — NETFLIX FILM
  • Revolutionary Road
  • Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1
  • Scarface
  • Scream
  • Snowpiercer
  • Taking Lives
  • The Da Vinci Code
  • The Dark Crystal (1982)
  • The Matrix
  • The Matrix Reloaded
  • The Matrix Revolutions
  • To Rome With Love
  • Wedding Crashers
  • Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
  • Zombieland

Streaming May 2nd

  • Colony: Season 3
  • Olympus Has Fallen

Streaming May 3rd

Streaming May 4th

  • Like Arrows

Streaming May 6th

  • AbyssNETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 7th

  • The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution
  • Queen of the South: Season 3

Streaming May 8th

Streaming May 9th

  • Bathtubs Over Broadway
  • Insidious

Streaming May 10th

Streaming May 12th

Streaming May 13th

Streaming May 14th

Streaming May 15th

  • Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!

Streaming May 16th

  • Good SamNETFLIX FILM
  • Take Me Home Tonight

Streaming May 17th

Streaming May 18th

  • The Blackcoat’s Daughter

Streaming May 20th

Streaming May 21st

Streaming May 22nd

  • A Tale of Two Kitchens — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • One Night in SpringNETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Flash: Season 5

Streaming May 23rd

Streaming May 24th

Streaming May 27th

  • Historical Roasts — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Outlander: Seasons 1-2

Streaming May 28th

  • Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Streaming May 30th

  • ChopsticksNETFLIX FILM
  • My Week with Marilyn
  • Svaha: The Sixth Finger — NETFLIX FILM
  • The One I Love

Streaming May 31st

Streaming in May

  • Charmed (2018): Season 1
  • DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 4
  • The Mechanism: Season 2NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Supergirl: Season 4

Keeping reading for the full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in May below:

Leaving May 1st

  • 8 Mile
  • Chocolat
  • Cold Justice: Collection 3
  • Dances with Wolves
  • Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year
  • Dr. No
  • Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
  • For Your Eyes Only
  • From Dusk Till Dawn
  • From Russia with Love
  • Godzilla
  • GoldenEye
  • Hostel
  • Jaws
  • Jaws 2
  • Jaws 3
  • Jaws: The Revenge
  • Licence to Kill
  • On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
  • Sixteen Candles
  • Sliding Doors
  • Somm
  • Somm: Into the Bottle
  • The Birdcage
  • The Dirty Dozen
  • The English Patient
  • The Lovely Bones
  • The Notebook
  • The Other Boleyn Girl
  • Tomorrow Never Dies
  • Watchmen

Leaving May 11th

  • Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5

Leaving May 15th

  • Bill Nye, the Science Guy: Collection 1

Leaving May 19th

  • Disney’s Bridge to Terabithia

Leaving May 22nd

  • The Boss Baby

Leaving May 24th

  • Southpaw

Leaving May 31st

  • I Know What You Did Last Summer
  • West Side Story (1961)

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in the month of May. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this repeatedly.

Image Source: Netflix
Tags:
Comments