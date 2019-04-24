That’s more like it. After a few slow months in a row, Netflix is back to being extremely busy throughout the month of May, with a great deal of high-profile original movies and series — both new and returning — hitting the service in the coming weeks. That includes the Ted Bundy biography Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, the Amy Poehler comedy Wine Country, and the fourth season of the Fox-turned-Netflix dramedy Lucifer.
If licensed content is more your speed, there’s plenty of that too. Some of the highlights include Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Scarface, Snowpiercer, and the entire Matrix trilogy. Unfortunately, we’re also losing Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Jaws, Sixteen Candles, and even more James Bond movies.
Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for May 2019 below:
Streaming May 1st
- Angels & Demons
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Casper
- Chasing Liberty
- Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
- Dumb and Dumber
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- Gosford Park
- Gremlins
- Hairspray (1988)
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Her Only Choice
- Hoosiers
- Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2
- John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky
- Just Friends
- Knock Down The House — NETFLIX FILM
- Munafik 2 — NETFLIX FILM
- Revolutionary Road
- Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1
- Scarface
- Scream
- Snowpiercer
- Taking Lives
- The Da Vinci Code
- The Dark Crystal (1982)
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- To Rome With Love
- Wedding Crashers
- Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
- Zombieland
Streaming May 2nd
- Colony: Season 3
- Olympus Has Fallen
Streaming May 3rd
- A Pesar De Todo — NETFLIX FILM
- All In My Family — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Alles ist gut — NETFLIX FILM
- Cupcake & Dino – General Services: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dead to Me — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile — NETFLIX FILM
- Flinch — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage — NETFLIX FILM
- The Last Summer — NETFLIX FILM
- Mr. Mom
- Supernatural: Season 14
- True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tuca & Bertie — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Undercover — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 4th
- Like Arrows
Streaming May 6th
- Abyss — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 7th
- The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution
- Queen of the South: Season 3
Streaming May 8th
- Lucifer: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 9th
- Bathtubs Over Broadway
- Insidious
Streaming May 10th
- Dry Martina — NETFLIX FILM
- Easy: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Gente que viene y bah — NETFLIX FILM
- Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jailbirds — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Pose: Season 1
- ReMastered: The Lion’s Share — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Shéhérazade — NETFLIX FILM
- The Society — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wine Country — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 12th
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 13th
- Malibu Rescue — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 14th
- revisions — NETFLIX ANIME
- Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Weed the People
Streaming May 15th
- Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!
Streaming May 16th
- Good Sam — NETFLIX FILM
- Take Me Home Tonight
Streaming May 17th
- 1994: Limited Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Chip & Potato — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- It’s Bruno — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Maria — NETFLIX FILM
- Morir para contar — NETFLIX FILM
- Nailed It!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- See You Yesterday — NETFLIX FILM
- The Rain: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Well Intended Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- White Gold: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 18th
- The Blackcoat’s Daughter
Streaming May 20th
- Prince of Peoria: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version): Season 2
Streaming May 21st
- Arrow: Season 7
- Moonlight
- Wanda Sykes: Not Normal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 22nd
- A Tale of Two Kitchens — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- One Night in Spring — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Flash: Season 5
Streaming May 23rd
- Riverdale: Season 3
- Slasher: Solstice — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 24th
- After Maria — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Alta Mar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Joy — NETFLIX FILM
- Rim of the World — NETFLIX FILM
- She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Perfection — NETFLIX FILM
- WHAT / IF — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 27th
- Historical Roasts — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Outlander: Seasons 1-2
Streaming May 28th
- Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Streaming May 30th
- Chopsticks — NETFLIX FILM
- My Week with Marilyn
- Svaha: The Sixth Finger — NETFLIX FILM
- The One I Love
Streaming May 31st
- Always Be My Maybe — NETFLIX FILM
- Bad Blood: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Black Spot: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Killer Ratings — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- When They See Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming in May
- Charmed (2018): Season 1
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 4
- The Mechanism: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Supergirl: Season 4
Keeping reading for the full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in May below:
Leaving May 1st
- 8 Mile
- Chocolat
- Cold Justice: Collection 3
- Dances with Wolves
- Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- Dr. No
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
- For Your Eyes Only
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- From Russia with Love
- Godzilla
- GoldenEye
- Hostel
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Licence to Kill
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
- Sixteen Candles
- Sliding Doors
- Somm
- Somm: Into the Bottle
- The Birdcage
- The Dirty Dozen
- The English Patient
- The Lovely Bones
- The Notebook
- The Other Boleyn Girl
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- Watchmen
Leaving May 11th
- Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5
Leaving May 15th
- Bill Nye, the Science Guy: Collection 1
Leaving May 19th
- Disney’s Bridge to Terabithia
Leaving May 22nd
- The Boss Baby
Leaving May 24th
- Southpaw
Leaving May 31st
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- West Side Story (1961)
That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in the month of May. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this repeatedly.