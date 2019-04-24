Netflix was testing a cheaper, mobile-only plan, but it might already be dead

While Netflix is about to increase prices for some users, it’s also conducting several price-related tests in other markets which include cheaper pricing options. One such test was just halted in Korea, as the company apparently decided against rolling out cheaper, mobile-only subscription options to customers.

The move doesn’t necessarily mean that other markets won’t get cheaper access to Netflix, but it might indicate that well-developed countries such as South Korea aren’t going to get mobile-only subscriptions any time soon.

“The tests have concluded,” Netflix told The Korea Herald. “These tests we conduct may not get rolled out as member plans. Netflix will continue its efforts to provide the best entertainment experience for its members.”

“We are constantly looking for ways including testing to make Netflix more enjoyable and accessible for our members,” Netflix added.

The company had been testing monthly subscriptions of just 6,500 won ($5.70), but the caveat was that you’d only get to use the service on mobile devices. The cheapest regular Netflix subscription costs 3,000 won ($2.60) more in the region. Netflix had been testing a plan that costs just 1,625 won ($1.41) per week.

South Korea isn’t the only Asian country where Netflix has tried cheaper, mobile-only plans. It did the same thing in India last month, asking for 250 rupees ($3.63) per month for service — half that of the regular 500 rupee monthly price. The company tested a similar price in Malaysia last November, the Herald notes.

Netflix toyed with other pricing structures in Europe as well recently, although it hasn’t made any official changes to the regular subscriptions.