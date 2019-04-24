The redesigned Google Fit app is coming to iOS today

Google unveiled a major refresh back in August for its Google Fit activity-tracking app, an update that was built around two new and simple activity goals and which represented the biggest change to the app since its launch back in 2014. The changes covered the Android version of the app, as well as the Fit section inside the Wear OS platform, and now Google is bringing the app to iOS.

As a reminder of the changes that were included in last year’s update and which will now be available to Apple device owners, Google teamed up with the American Heart Association and the World Health Organization to, as the company explained at the time, “understand the science behind physical activity.” Google wanted to figure out how to encourage people to get more active, so the company rebuilt the app around goals that draw on recommendations from the AHA and WHO about how people can improve their health — the goals being Move Minutes and Heart Points.

In a company blog post today, Google lets iOS users know that Move Minutes and Heart Points “help you build smarter, healthier habits throughout your day.

“The more you move, the more Move Minutes you earn. The more intensely you move, the more Heart Points you earn. And the more Heart Points you earn, the closer you are to reaching (the) AHA and WHO’s recommended amount of weekly physical activity to reap the health benefits.”

There’s a visible component to meeting daily goals for both of those categories that includes closing activity-tracking rings, a dynamic that Apple Watch will certainly already be familiar with.

The other thing iOS users may want to know is that they’ll be able to connect a variety of apps and devices on Apple Health with Google Fit. According to Google’s announcement today, regardless of which apps or devices you use to monitor fitness, sleep and general wellbeing, you’ll still be able to use Google Fit in tandem with them.

Apps that users connect to Apple Health like Sleep Cycle, Nike Run Club and Headspace will sync with Google Fit to provide a comprehensive view of your health and show the Heart Points and Move Minutes you earn through other activities. “And whether you own an Apple Watch or Wear OS by Google smartwatch, Google Fit keeps track of your workout sessions,” today’s announcement continues. “With your journal, you’ll get a snapshot of the things that you do to help you get better sleep, be more mindful and get more active.”