Last Chance to Earn 100k Marriott Points With Bonvoy Amex Cards

The final day to take advantage of 100,000-point offers on the newly christened Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card and the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card is coming up fast, with new card owners only having until Apr. 24 to earn 100k points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.

If you can meet the minimum-spending requirement, now is the time to apply for one of the cards — especially since we don’t know how much lower the welcome bonuses will be after April 24. As a reminder, the introduction of the Bonvoy card branding (which led to new offers like this one) is a result of Marriott combining and retiring its old Marriott Rewards, Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest branding. That combination included merging points and status levels, unifying all the co-branded cards under the Marriott Bonvoy umbrella.

Based on a valuation from The Points Guy, 100,000 Marriott points are worth $800 (or 0.8 cents for each point). To get an idea of how far 100,000 points can take you, you could use them for more than 15 nights at a Category 1 hotel, one night at a top-tier Category 8 property like the St. Regis Maldives or transfer your points to one of more than 40 airline partners, with a 5,000-mile bonus for every 60,000 points you transfer.

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Amex

The Bonvoy Brilliant is the top-of-the-line personal credit card in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, with a $450 annual fee. It comes with plenty of perks, including:

Up to $300 in Marriott Bonvoy statement credit for each year you’re a cardmember year. That credit can be put toward eligible Marriott Bonvoy purchases, including room rates.

You also get a free night award, for properties that cost up to 50,000 points (It’s awarded each year after your account anniversary).

Also included is complimentary Marriott Gold elite status, which is the status level that gets you benefits including a 25% points bonus, priority late checkout and upgrades to enhanced rooms.

And you can earn 6x points on Marriott stays; 3x at US restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines (2x points on everything else).

The Bonvoy Brilliant Amex is a great option for Marriott loyalists and even infrequent Marriott guests (and you can read a review summarizing the other highlights about the card here).

Marriott Bonvoy Business Amex

The Bonvoy Business Amex, which includes a $125 annual fee, is great for anyone needing a business credit card and who could use some Marriott points. It also offers the following perks:

One free night award, for properties that cost up to 35,000 points, which is awarded each year after your account anniversary.

Complimentary Marriott Silver elite status. And you can earn Gold status after spending $35,000 in a calendar year.

You can also earn 6x points on Marriott stays; 4x at US restaurants, US gas stations, on wireless telephone services purchased directly from US service providers and US purchases for shipping (2x points on everything else).

Check out this earlier review of the Bonvoy Business Amex for more info.

Bottom Line

Apr. 24 is the date to keep in mind if you’re looking for more Marriott points and have been eying the Bonvoy Brilliant or Bonvoy Business cards. Don’t forget, the cards’ benefits include a windfall of points via the welcome bonuses, plus free night awards and lots more that make them a solid deal for almost anyone who wants to sign up.