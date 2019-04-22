Samsung delays Galaxy Fold indefinitely as it tries to fix multiple severe problems

Samsung today officially acknowledged its intention to delay the launch of its highly-anticipated Galaxy Fold smartphone. The news shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given that a number of early review units handed out to prominent tech publications suffered from broken displays, a turn of events that can appropriately be categorized as an unabashed PR disaster.

The Galaxy Fold is undoubtedly an ambitious device, and while it’s always exciting to see companies take measures to raise the bar for innovation higher, it’s hard to see the Galaxy Fold, at this point, as anything more than a prototype that was poised for release well before it was ready for prime time.

Addressing the Galaxy Fold fiasco for the first time, Samsung today relayed that it needs a bit more time to ensure that the Galaxy Fold user experience is up to snuff. A new release date will be forthcoming soon, the company added.

Samsung’s full statement, provided to Axios, reads as follows:

We recently unveiled a completely new mobile category: a smartphone using multiple new technologies and materials to create a display that is flexible enough to fold. We are encouraged by the excitement around the Galaxy Fold. While many reviewers shared with us the vast potential they see, some also showed us how the device needs further improvements that could ensure the best possible user experience. To fully evaluate this feedback and run further internal tests, we have decided to delay the release of the Galaxy Fold. We plan to announce the release date in the coming weeks. Initial findings from the inspection of reported issues on the display showed that they could be associated with impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge. There was also an instance where substances found inside the device affected the display performance. We will take measures to strengthen the display protection. We will also enhance the guidance on care and use of the display including the protective layer so that our customers get the most out of their Galaxy Fold. We value the trust our customers place in us and they are always our top priority. Samsung is committed to working closely with customers and partners to move the industry forward. We want to thank them for their patience and understanding.

All in all, the entire Galaxy Fold saga has been nothing short of an embarrassment for Samsung. That said, it’s nice to see Samsung take ownership of the issue in a relatively quick and transparent manner. And who knows, perhaps Samsung will defy the odds and actually get the Galaxy Fold out into consumer hands sooner rather than later.