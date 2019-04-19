OnePlus might launch its next flagship on every major US carrier this year

The OnePlus 7 is coming on May 14th, according to a recent report, just as other rumors seemingly confirmed that OnePlus would have three different versions in stores this year, including the regular, Pro, and Pro 5G models. A new discovery now suggests that OnePlus is looking to bring its phones to every major US carrier.

The OnePlus 6T was the first OnePlus phone to launch on a US mobile operator, and T-Mobile’s involvement clearly helped OnePlus sell even more handsets in the US than before, according to recent statistics. Redditors have found job openings on OnePlus’s website that clearly mention all the other major US carriers by name. The Chinese smartphone vendor is looking for Senior Technical Account Managers for AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon.

OnePlus has yet to announce anything on the matter, and T-Mobile remains the only US carrier stocking OnePlus phones for the time being. But it makes absolute sense to see OnePlus working on expanding its presence in the US. The best way to do it is by inking deals with US carriers. Not only would carriers make future OnePlus phones easier to buy, but OnePlus could also get more market share thanks to the extra exposure.

Not to mention that OnePlus will have a 5G phone in stores this year, and carriers like Sprint and Verizon may be interested in stocking this particular device. The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G will first hit EE in the UK this quarter, but it’s very likely other mobile operators launching their 5G networks this year will be interested in the handset. Both Verizon and Sprint plan to launch a variety of 5G devices this year, including the Galaxy S10 5G and the LG V50 ThinQ.