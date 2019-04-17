All the new spoilers from Marvel’s brand new ‘Avengers: Endgame’ commercials that you might have missed

Tuesday was a huge day for Avengers fans, and not just because a certain clip featuring never before seen Avengers: Endgame footage leaked on social media. With 10 days to go until the Endgame premiere, Marvel and Disney pushed out plenty of new TV spots for the film, including a longer video that honors the 21 films, and all the heroes, that made this huge journey possible. Endgame will be the epic conclusion of more than a decade of MCU adventures, and the 22nd film in the series. But what’s interesting about this special marketing push is that Marvel didn’t release all the TV spots on YouTube, which means you may have missed several spoilers. Now’s your chance to avoid more spoilers, especially if you’re trying to avoid all the Endgame video that Marvel and Disney have released so far.

We’re looking at clips that are between 15 and 30 seconds long, but they do contain several tiny scenes that reveal a few interesting spoilers that were not previously shared with fans. Some of these videos were shared on Instagram as ads, and people saved them, reposting the content on Reddit and YouTube. This explains the less than ideal quality of the reposted videos, and the blurry screenshots below.

Rocket is on Earth following the Wakanda battle, something we’ve known thanks to that extended Endgame scene that Disney showed at the shareholders meeting and at CinemaCon 2019. He’s part of the conversation about going after Thanos, and he’ll pilot the Benatar towards Thanos’s planet. This shot shows him on a tablet at Avengers HQ.

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Tony Stark will have a brand new Iron Man suit in Endgame, we’ve known that for a while, and now we got a few shots that show the suit’s new abilities. Like creating beaming an energy shield when one is needed. Given the background, this is a scene that takes place at the Avengers HQ as well.

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Speaking of the Iron Man suit, check out the additional repulsors he’s using to presumably attack someone or something. Notice that electric spark behind him? That might be Thor overcharging the Iron Man suit just like he did in the original Avengers.

Image Source: Marvel Studios

You’ve wanted to see Captain Marvel’s sash for so long. Well, Avengers: Endgame will deliver it.

Image Source: Marvel Studios

This is quite possibly one of the biggest spoilers from the new Endgame ads, and that’s because of what Tony is wearing and doing. Look closely, and you’ll see the SHIELD insignia on his shoulder. That means he’s wearing a SHIELD outfit in this scene, and the implication is that he jumped back in time, and he’s masquerading as a SHIELD agent. Also, he just flicked Ant-Man off his shoulder, sending him on a mission. There’s no context for the scene, but it sure looks like these two are paired together while traveling back in time.

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Finally, the last major revelation from Marvel’s ads is that Pepper Potts is actually in a scene that was part of a previous Endgame trailer, a scene that fans suspected that it concealed a hidden character. You’ll see the before and after versions of the scenes — as with the previous images, the blurry image comes from one of the new ads.

Image Source: Marvel

Image Source: Marvel Studios