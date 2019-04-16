Ten days left until Avengers: Endgame means you’re probably doing everything you possibly can to pass the time until you can actually get to the theater to see the most anticipated movie of 2019. Well, six paid apps temporarily gone free from the App Store might help, and if that’s not enough, check yesterday’s list too.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers.

15Seconds Photo Movie

Normally $1.99.

We wish your special moments to be remembered Turn your life into 15-second video clip Our mission is to provide a service where everyone could easily make a quality video in the blink of an eye. 15Seconds Photo Movie gives a new birth to your pictures and turns them into a professional-looking visual poem. Experience our unique selection of music, visual effects and transitions which are only several clicks away. With a delicate touch of our media specialist, your memories will harmonize and shine with radiance. With 15Seconds Photo Movie you don’t need to worry about the traditional and complicated steps of applying transition and sound effects. Visualize your sleeping memories in your camera roll and share them with your family and friends now! 15Seconds Photo Movie guarantees to make your memory’s every bits and pieces memorable. +Select Theme+ 15Seconds Photo Movie provides 10 different themes categorized by the 3 distinct music tempos (Andante, Moderato and Allegro) along with our special themes (Classic, Marriage, Birthday, Vacation and Halloween). You can check out the sample videos for all the themes; please select the theme that best suits your needs. And of course, the themes will be regularly updated. +Pick Photos+ 15Seconds Photo Movie provides the timeline so you can glimpse at the whole panorama of the visual poem. Please choose the order of the photos suitable to your own story. The size of the chosen thumbnail photos determines the length of the exposure; place the important pictures to bigger thumbnail for longer exposure. *portrait-oriented photos can be adjusted vertically. +Caption+ Embed your own title to your video using our pre-oriented ‘Caption’ feature on a perfect timing. *You can create your video without using this feature, but using this could only make your video better. +Share+ You can share your video on Facebook. You can share your video on YouTube. You can save your video on your Camera Roll.

Download 15Seconds Photo Movie

Brewer’s Friend

Normally $4.99.

Brewing with total confidence. The details make the difference between an average batch of home brew and a truly excellent brew that is repeatable. This app is a beer recipe calculator, brew session tracker, and brew log – all on your iPhone. This application is capable of syncing with the Brewer’s Friend cloud solution (the application works by itself stand alone, but the sync requires a premium account at the site). This application is ad free. Main feature list for version 1.0: * Complete recipe designer with pre-populated list of grains, hops, and yeast. Ability to add your own custom grains. * Fully supports metric units! * Work in Specific Gravity or Plato. * OG/FG/IBU/SRM, yeast attenuation automatically calculated. * Supports All Grain, Extract, Partial Mash, BIAB. * Tells if recipe matches style. * Pick the equations and units you prefer. * No Chill – Extended Hop Boil Time Supported. * Target ‘to the fermentor’ or ‘to the kettle’ batch sizes. * Journal for tracking events like gravity readings, volume collected, dates, and tasting notes. * Tracks what phase the brew is in.

Download Brewer’s Friend

iGIF Creator

Normally $4.99.

You can use your lovely, best photos from any group or photo library to create GIF Image or GIF Photo using iGIF Creator. iGIF Creator application provide you functionality like get photos by moments or by albums and use that photos to create GIF file & Save it. iGIF Creator also provide access of Gallery Photos. Your generated GIF file share with social medium. Also, copy URL facility to access direct your GIF file in any browser using this iGIF Creator application.

Download iGIF Creator

Night Web Browser by Alex

Normally $0.99.

Night Web Browser by Alex is THE ONLY web browser that lets you DIM 100% of your screen, including the keyboard, status bar, web videos like YOUTUBE and INSTAGRAM, Facebook etc. Do you think that your iPhone’s/iPad’s screen is too bright when you look at it in the dark? Night Web Browser allows you to surf the web in the dark without disturbing the one next to you and without straining your eyes. Perfect for you who love doing some browsing before sleep without the risk of waking the one next to you because of the bright iPhone screen. Night Web Browser lets you dim the screen including the keyboard to even less brightness than the minimum standard iPhone/iPad setting. You can simply access the brightness control whenever you want with just one tap in the browser. NOTE THAT ONLY CONTENTS IN THE WEB BROWSER CAN BE DIMMED, NOT THE ENTIRE iOS! Features: – Brightness control/Darkness boost – Night mode with warmer color temperature – Search instantly in the address field and choose from search results that instantly appear as you type -Choose your Google language in settings – Swipe for back/forward navigation like in Safari – Tabs – Bookmarks – Modern minimal design – 64-bit support

Download Night Web Browser by Alex

Sum – Tally Counter

Normally $1.99.

Sum helps you count and track anything. Count and track the activity of your events and gain insights in the way that makes sense to you. Whatever you want to track, Sum’s simple interface helps you quickly log activity in a customized way that suits the event. Set your events to reset daily, weekly, monthly, or never; and set its step increment to any number. With Siri Shortcut actions you can increment your event counters, and ask for their count. Try adding shortcuts to log a Workout when you increment your “Gym” event, send a Tweet with your event count, or speak your event count out loud. Features: + Track an unlimited number of events with daily, weekly, or monthly targets + Set different step increments for your events + Events are automatically synced across all your iOS devices + Edit historical event counts + Watch app lets you glance at, and add to, events + Siri Shortcut actions can increment event counts + Easily get insights and predictions for your events + Search for your events using Spotlight + Quickly add and subtract from events using the Today Widget

Download Sum – Tally Counter

TrakTeam

Normally $3.99.

** Requires Bluetooth Heart Rate Monitor(s) ** Track and compare your team’s training effort! Connect multiple Bluetooth® heart rate monitors to one iPhone. Measure how hard each team member is working to complete a training challenge and compare results. Group trainers, personal trainers, and coaches can increase the value of their service by offering clients more informed feedback on their performance. Player leaderboard is ordered by training effort and dynamically updated during each workout. Session data includes instant effort, total effort, intensity level, heart rate, and energy expenditure. Performance results and effort chart are presented at the end of each session. Comparing player performance can assist in recommending areas of improvement to your team. ADDING PLAYERS Simply enter each players profile data and tap your iPhone against their heart rate sensor to pair. AUTO-RECONNECTS Automatically scans and reconnects each players heart rate monitor on startup. You can also manually rescan using pull-down-release action from the Team tab. Intermittently reconnects during each session when team members exit, then re-enter, the Bluetooth® signal range (~10m). COMPARE RESULTS Results tab shows each players effort vs time chart. Compare peaks and lows at different stages to provide insights into movement efficiency and real/perceived effort. ENERGY EXPENDITURE Studies show there is a linear relationship between heart rate and oxygen consumption during moderate to high physical activity. Profile data (age, body weight, gender) and training heart rate are used to estimate energy expenditure (kJ/Cal). This system offers a reliable, convenient and cost-effective method for calculating energy expenditure of small training groups. HEART RATE SENSORS Requires connection to one or more Bluetooth® heart rate sensors. In general, Bluetooth4 offers signal range of 10 meters. System requires players to remain within line-of-sight of the maximum range. Players who exit and then re-enter the training zone will be automatically reconnected. SUPPORT For more information visit http://www.trakteam.com.au/trakteam. FEATURES * Connects multiple Bluetooth® heart rate sensors using simple tap-and-pair action * Auto-reconnects when player exits, then re-enters, Bluetooth® signal range * Calculates energy expenditure of small training groups * Calculates training effort using individual fitness level and heart rate * Charts effort vs time to compare and analyse team performance * Displays activity leaderboard ordered by total or instant effort REQUIRES * iPhone compatible Bluetooth® heart rate monitor(s) available from most sports outlets and cycle stores. You can also purchase compatible heart rate monitors from our online store at http://www.trakteam.com.au. LITE VERSION * Try before you buy! Limited to one heart rate monitor connection (or unlimited sensors supplied by us). PRO VERSION * Unlimited heart rate monitor connections (iPhone dependent).

Download TrakTeam