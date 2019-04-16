Unseen ‘Avengers: Endgame’ footage surfaces in new official teasers and ads

The unthinkable happened a few hours ago when someone posted a huge Avengers: Endgame leak on YouTube that delivers almost five minutes of scenes from the movie that were not shown in any of Marvel’s official promo clips. The bad quality clip was immediately removed from YouTube, but not before it was downloaded and re-uploaded around the internet for everyone who wanted to see it.

Meanwhile, Marvel’s Endgame promotion marches on at full steam ahead, and we have three new short ads to show you that feature a brand new Captain America-Tony Stark scene. On top of that, Marvel released a sort of recap of the 21 films that precede Endgame, which also contains a few scenes from the new movie. Before we explain everything, you should know that some spoilers follow below.

The first clip, shared on Marvel Canada, is just 15 seconds long, squeezing in plenty of scenes from other Endgame teasers, as well as a new scenes that fans will recognize. Of those, two stand out because of very different reasons. You’ll have to click through to the tweet to see the video, but it’s worth it:

The first scene is the Cap-Tony moment that I mentioned above. It’s not the scene that we all want to see, the one where Steve and Tony reunite for the first time since their fight in Captain America: Civil War. Rather, it’s a scene that takes place later in Endgame, well after they’ve put aside their differences.

“We are getting the whole team, yeah?” an older Tony asks, just as Steve smiles.

A previous Endgame trailer showed Tony meeting Captain America and asking Cap whether he trusts him. At the time, we speculated that the scene is purposely misleading, and, soon enough, the Russo brothers confirmed the scene isn’t in the movie. The second scene is around the 0:07 mark, where Rocket is hanging down while working on something. If you’ve been following Endgame news closely, then you know why it’s important. Otherwise, it’s just Rocket hanging down from whatever it is that he’s holding on to.

Moving on to the second Endgame clip of the day, this one was posted on Instagram as an ad and is similar to the previous one. The ad is longer, however, and features additional scenes and an extended version of the same Cap-Tony conversation. You can watch the ad below:

“I’m trying to pull off something damn near impossible,” Tony says, “and to not die trying would be nice.” We also get a few great Captain Marvel shots, as well as a scene where Stark flicks Ant-Man off his shoulder, and we discover Tony is actually wearing a S.H.I.E.L.D. uniform, which seems to confirm they’re going back in time.

Finally, the third ad delivers a different mix of scenes, including more Hawkeye/Ronin fighting in Hong Kong (with Hawkeye doing the voice-over), as well as a different version of the next scene that was first shown months ago:

At the time, Marvel fans speculated a character was digitally removed from the frame. It turns out it’s Pepper Potts. Also, there’s a hilarious scene featuring War Machine and Scott Lang, or “regular sized man” at the Avengers HQ. Finally, a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Cap-Tony scene is also hinted at in the clip above.

This brings us to the new To The End spot that Marvel just released, which contains scenes from all the other MCU titles to get us ready for Endgame. Whatever it takes:

Avengers: Endgame launches on April 26th, in just 10 short days.