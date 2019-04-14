Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Apr. 14)

It’s not often that I can’t find a single show or movie I recognize among the Netflix arrivals and departures of the week, but that is indeed the case for the week of April 14th. That’s not to say that I won’t give anything on this list a shot — Rilakkuma and Kaoru looks incredibly cute — but it’s just going to be a shot in the dark.
In fact, the only title that really stands out to me is Silver Linings Playbook… which is actually leaving the service on Thursday. That said, with Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow, and Lakeith Stanfield all featured, Someone Great has a cast that might be worth tuning in for, so I’ll probably have to check that out on Friday.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of April 14th, 2019:
Arrivals
Monday, April 15th
- Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1
- No Good Nick — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The New Romantic
Tuesday, April 16th
- Super Monsters Furever Friends — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Thursday, April 18th
- My First First Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Friday, April 19th
- A Fortunate Man — NETFLIX FILM
- Brené Brown: The Call to Courage — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cuckoo: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- I, Daniel Blake
- Music Teacher — NETFLIX FILM
- Rilakkuma and Kaoru — NETFLIX ANIME
- Samantha!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Someone Great — NETFLIX FILM
Saturday, April 20th
- Grass is Greener — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Departures
Thursday, April 18th
- Silver Linings Playbook
We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out the complete lists of arriving content and departing content.