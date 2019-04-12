‘Avengers: Endgame’ will bring us dramatic hero deaths early on, plot leak claims

By the time the Avengers: Endgame credits roll, our favorite Marvel superheroes will have beaten Thanos and prevented the snap. This is the one future where they win: Doctor Strange said so back in Infinity War, and that’s the story that Marvel will tell. However, to undo the snap and resurrect all the victims, including several of our favorite MCU heroes, the remaining Avengers will have a great deal to sacrifice.

We know they’ll do “whatever it takes” to get the job done, which means we shouldn’t be surprised to witness all sorts of heartbreaking moments throughout the film, including unexpected deaths (that might not necessarily be permanent). Someone who claims they know the movie’s plot says we should expect hero deaths in the first half of the film. Interestingly, it’s not who you’d expect, but before we share those details with you, we’ll have to warn you that significant spoilers follow below, assuming this story is real.

Reddit user Nete_Cobra says that a close friend of his worked on the film’s production, and that he shared the plot of the movie with him. His account of the first half of the movie contains scenes that we’re expecting to see in the film thanks to what Marvel shared about the movie so far.

Image Source: Marvel Studios

But it also suggests we’re in for a heartbreaking moment rather early in the film. According to him, Captain Marvel and Thor die during two major battles with Thanos. Here’s his entire account of the first half of Endgame:

They meet Captain Marvel, they reunite in the Avengers HQ, and they plan to go for Thanos. Tony and Nebula are wandering in the space, Nebula and Tony have a last spark of hope, and they use Nebula’s and Tony’s armor parts to repair the Benatar just enough to make a jump Into the solar system. T Tony stares into the sun, and they get to Earth. Some Avengers greet them, Tony is in terrible shape, Nebula and Rocket talk about the fallen ones. Rocket repairs the Benatar, Tony, and Banner talk in the hospital and they both are out; they don’t wanna go to the Garden to fight Thanos. The second energy spike that they register is Thanos trying to destroy the Gauntlet. Cap America, Cap Marvel, Thor, Rhodey, Rocket, Black Widow get aboard the Benatar, and they ship to Thanos Garden to fight him. Thanos got engaged in a fight, Thor let him wounded, and Captain Marvel intervenes to give him the final blow. Thanos feels overwhelmed, and he uses the Gauntlet to paralyze all the Avengers. Meanwhile, he forces them to see how he pulverizes Captain Marvel. Captain Marvel got KIA. Thanos flees, and he let the rest of the Avengers in ruins, devastated. The Avengers return to Earth feeling bumped out and out of hope. Thor and Rocket go to space, Cap and Rhodey create support groups, Tony’s PSTD aggravates, and he starts to build several armor Marks, and Banner gets over his problems with the Hulk. There’s a time jump, 2 years for being exact. Black Widow hears rumors about Hawkeye, and she goes and seeks for him, mankind collapses. Ant-Man appears from the Quantum Realm, and he goes to the Avengers HQ. He and Tony talk about the Quantum realm and how he traveled in time to the ’70s and got help from Tony’s father and Hank Pym to return to the present time, he delivers a message to Tony from his father as a proof of his travel through time. They talk about how there’s múltiple timelines and how they could travel through time without modifying too much of their own timeline. Stark starts to build an electronic Infinity Gauntlet and some Quantum Realm suits for the rest of the Avengers; the premise is that they revisit some important pinpoints in the Avengers story to gather the Stones. Every time they jump to a time period they are creating new timelines that will coexist with their principal timeline, alternate dimensions. Thanos notices this in some way, and he jumps with his fleet to Earth, he makes an orbital strike destroying the Avengers HQ and a great chunk of land. Thanos got confronted by Tony, Cap, and Thor. Thanos is looking for the Stark gauntlet since he destroyed the original and the original Stones with it. He sends the outriders to retrieve the gauntlet, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Rhodey, Rocket, and Ant-Man fight them in the subfloors. In some point in the battle Thanos empales Thor with his sword and kills him, Hulks appears in rage, he and Thanos got in an epic battle but is defeated again, Cap can’t believe what’s happening, and Tony grabs him, and they flee with the Stark gauntlet…

Image Source: Disney

In a subsequent comment, he said that Captain Marvel is dusted, but she’ll return by the end of the movie:

Captain Marvel get dusted but obviously she gets back by the end of the movie, the final act of the movie is nuts, a major villain is teased, Hulk losses his arm and some other Avengers die trying to hold back Thanos. 4 original Avengers dies, Thor, Cap [America?] are the sure ones, he didn’t tell me what others. The final battle is everyone vs. Thanos, but he manages to escape with the Space Stone. He said something about Thanos being the guardian of that stone. Nothing crazy like X-men or Adam Warlock are happening in the movie, but there’s a couple of surprises including Coulson.

He also detailed Thor’s death, which apparently is very sad:

There’s another leak with this plot? So… There’s now two people saying the same thing, I wasn’t aware of that. I’m not trying to be ‘legit.’ It made sense to me. That’s why Captain Marvel isn’t in the group frames after the time jump. Thor makes an army and lets Valkyrie in charge of it and the people from Asgard before he dies (That’s why he goes to the space with Rocket). And he said to me that Thor’s dead is pretty sad. And that’s why Chris Evans said that the trailer is a visual spoiler, everything is in those trailers.

Marvel already confirmed that Captain Marvel would become the new leader of the Avengers after Endgame, so her death can only be temporary. Assuming these plot details are real, it wouldn’t be unexpected to see Captain Marvel die early in the first act of the film — a reminder that you have to do whatever it takes to beat Thanos — only for her to be resurrected once the Avengers have a chance to wield the Gauntlet.

Irrespective of what this purported plot leak says, we do know that toy companies have created an Electronic Gauntlet toy that seems to be what Tony Stark will make at some point during the movie. Also, Marvel seemed to imply in the latest TV spot that some of our favorite heroes might be dead by the time many of them get to wear the new Quantum Realm suits. Heroes including Captain Marvel, Thor, and Hulk are left out of scenes showing the heroes in the new white uniforms, although Hulk’s presence is teased in a different scene.

That said, you should take everything with a large chunk of salt.