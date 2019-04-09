I recently did some spring cleaning on my iPhone, and now I’m ready to stock up on some new apps to try out, and I can tell you that I will definitely be using this list (as well as yesterday’s) to get me started. Just don’t forget to double check and make sure they’re still free when you download them, as we say in the fine print below! Free apps are far less fun when they’re not free. But remember, there are always new free apps coming tomorrow!

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Calcvier – Keyboard Calculator

Calcvier numpad will turn your keyboard into Calculator! Add calculator keyboard to make fast calculations anywhere. No need to switch between apps or use some widget, no need to copy and paste results! To enable Calcvier on your device: 1) Open Settings app 2) Go to General > Keyboard > Keyboards 3) Tap Add New Keyboard… 4) Tap Calcvier You can use Calcvier keyboard in any app such Notes, Mail, Safari, Messages and other! Smart numpad in Calcvier. This keyboard is easy calculator

Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature

Upgrade your sleep, focus & productivity with Flowing, the third sequel to popular Best of 2014 app Windy. Imagine you could sleep outside in nature instead and enjoy the sights and sounds of wonderful streams, waterfalls & rivers recorded in psychoacoustic 3D for headphones. As if you were there. And if you felt like it, imagine you could mix in some extra 3D nature sounds such as rain on a tent or birds in the trees around you. Get the great sleep you deserve. Flowing integrates deeply with my other apps Windy, Sunny and Away and is compatible with Thunderspace and Sleepy Fan. Over 5,000,000 people have enjoyed them so far. Many use them to sleep better, to meditate, or to focus on their work or studies. Some use them to help their kids sleep. And I believe Flowing is a fantastic addition. Flowing’s natural streaming water delivers a versatile white noise ambience that drowns out the noise around you. ≈ Fantastic Audio Quality ≈ All flowing water and nature sounds in Flowing were recorded with a psychoacoustic microphone that captures sound the way you hear. The same principles that work for 3D movies and 3D glasses also work for 3D sound with stereo headphones. All audio is perfectly looped and encoded in AAC for a fantastic listening experience. ≈ Customize ≈ Flowing’s fantastic nature sound mixer lets you mix in high-quality nature sounds & music. ≈ Features ≈ + Six high-quality flowing water scenes in 3D for headphones. + Three incredible musical masterpieces by Hollywood’s rising star composer David Bawiec.​ + 3 guided meditations by Australian rising star Lua Lisa. + Sleep & meditation timer. + Mix in music, rain, rain on tent and birds. + Illustrations by the world’s best nature illustrator, Marie Beschorner. + Motion-controlled 3D parallax sceneries.

monthly – easy personal budget

FAST. Your personal finance app has to be FAST. Why? If you want your budget to work for you, you need to keep track of every espresso you buy and every single grocery. It you don’t track all, you get lost. Now: other finance apps go: tap ‘+add expense’ > [enter amount] > [choose category] > [enter name?] > [enter different date?] > [add a note?] > Done? Every time you buy a coffee. You just stop using those apps. Bad design. monthly redesings this action to: 1-SWIPE > [enter amount] > Done. It’s like suddenly having wheels under your luggage. SAVE MONEY BY THE METHOD. We believe there’s just one sure way to SAVE MONEY. At the beginning of the month you have to put a part of your income away, on your savings account. Then go spending the rest. Then the month ends and all the money is gone, only there’s still MONEY on your savings account! monthly. monthly also keeps track of the money you spend, GPS’s the expenses and render them to you in a form of simple, beautiful Stats. In the Stats you’ll find your favorite spending places, good-job savings, and so on – but this you’ll have to use yourself [DOWNLOAD monthly NOW!]. monthly has this MONEY-SAVING method and the superfast 1-SWIPE expense tracker embeddded. Together they work like magic, you’ll see next month.

Rapto

Ever wished that you could turn your normal day into a rap song? I’m guessing probably not. But hey, this is the kind of thing you don’t know that you want in your life until you try it out! Rapto lets you create music using artificial intelligence & your camera. Simply point the camera towards any object around you and Rapto will use it’s inbuilt neural network to “understand” the object & create rap music! *Note – Rapto does not send images to any remote servers to do the image processing. You don’t even need an internet connection actually, so feel free to bring up Rapto next time you want to pass time in an aeroplane!

Six Pack Abs + Fat Burn Diet

Beautiful and strong abs within 30 days! These exercises are designed for 30 day challenge with 4 workouts per day. The number of workouts and time, required for performing an exercise, will increase each day. Following simple instructions to them and most properly performing all the techniques, You will have a strong, balanced core that is necessary for both health and any physical activity. In our app You will find a specially designed program, as well as all the necessary instructions that will help You form Your abs. Namely: • Workout routines that do not require special equipment • You can do the exercises both at home and in the gym • Workout plan designed for 30 days • Detailed recommendations for each workout • The image of the athlete that allows You to perform the exercise correctly • Reminders about workout. • Body Mass Index Calculator • Fat-Burning Diet • 7 Min Daily Workout for Abs Do not deny Yourself the pleasure of achieving a perfect abs!

Trace Heap – My Video Diary

Trace Heap is a video diary that stitches together videos and photos to document your life’s trip. FEATURES 1. Freestyle: Quick adventure? Use any amount of videos and photos to tell your story of that quick trip to Brazil or your family weekend. 2. Camera: contains beauty and all kinds of filters, it avoids switching mode between take photos and take videos, become more convenient and quick. Also, photos and videos are made in small size with high quality. 3. Trim: Cut out any unwanted moments of videos. You can also split your videos into multiple clips. 4. Sound effects: Choose from animals noises, farts, Vine quotes, explosions, laughter, etc. 5. Text: Type your own text with color and various fonts. 6. Voice overs: Record your own voice over video or photo. 7. Transitions: various transitions to animate between videos and photos. Remember what did you did last Sunday? How about last month or the winter before? With Trace Heap we help tell your story and reflect on those magical moments. From an anniversary, birthday, or even a child’s first year; we help you become the storyteller of your life’s journey. Give it a try today and never forget a day again!

