What better way to start off a new week than with a bunch of free iPhone apps from the App Store? It’s quite an odd assortment this Monday, but there’s sure to be something worth adding to your home screen below, including an app for voice memos, a weather app, and an app to keep track of famous landmarks you’ve visited.

AlphaBlur Image Effects

Normally $2.99.

AlphaBlur Effects App uses neural network and artificial intelligence for smart automatic splitting background and foreground objects on your photos and apply different amazing special effects on background. Many beautiful high-quality effects are collected in this fine app and can be easily applied by one click on effect’s icon. Different kinds of blur and focus effects, bokeh with different shapes of elements, highlights and stars, turbulence distortions and many tenses other special effects are available for you with help of AlphaBlur Effect App presented for you by AlphaPlugins. Main features: – automatically split background and foreground objects with using artificial intelligence – many kinds of blur and focus effects, include zooming blur, motion blur, radial and etc. – different bokeh effects with different shapes of elements – lot of different highlight and stars effects. – various types of turbulence distortion effects which can be applied on background to Similar like other AlphaPlugins’ product the AlphaBlur Effects is high-quality and very intellectually app what gives you a lot of fun.

Clear Day – Weather HD

Normally $3.99.

Enjoy the most unique and beautiful weather app. Clear Day® is the only weather app that provides stunning videos depicting weather conditions, animated NOAA radar over beautiful 3D globe, patent-pending Quickview for multiple cities weather with one glimpse and much more. ••• Featured by Apple as one of the NEW BEST APPS overall! ••• ••• The New York Times: “Clear Day elevates the user, placing her at cloud level for a hushed real-time weather tableau that puts the web’s goofy sunshine-rain-cloud icons to shame.” ••• ••• More than 10 million downloads on Mac and iOS ••• FEATURES ● Animated NOAA radar covering US, Canada and Australia ● Severe weather alerts & warnings right from NWS & MeteoAlarm (USA & Europe) ● Realtime severe weather push notifications ● Stunning 3D weather maps like you have never seen before ● Cloud cover maps depicting storms and hurricanes ● Stunning weather videos for an amazing experience ● QuickView – see the weather at multiple locations at once (patent-pending) ● Notification Center Widget including forecast for multiple cities * ● FREE complete videos themes – including Spooky and New Year Themes ● Over 2.5 million locations covered around the world ● Automatic current location detector ● On-screen world clock for each city WEATHER DETAILS ● 7-day and 24-hour forecasts ● Humidity, precipitation, visibility and pressure details ● Wind Chill and Heat Index ● Sunrise and Sunset ● Fahrenheit/Celsius and Miles/Kilometers Weather data provided by world-class weather provider The Weather Underground.

Jellyfish Heaven HD

Normally $2.99.

Jellyfish Heaven lets you watch and interact with super realistic jellyfishes on big screens! (:3)彡 (:3)彡 (:3)彡 Too busy to go to the aquarium? Hard to fall asleep? Watch these jellyfishes and relax. – Select your favorite jellyfishes from 6 species (the moon, spotted, diamond, red, flower hat, and sea nettle jellyfish) – Control the number of jellyfishes to show – Interact with amazingly realistic jellyfishes – Tap a jellyfish to change color – Tap with two fingers to change light color – Choose your favorite music to play (PRO only) – Set screenshot as wallpaper – Share beautiful images via email/MMS or your favorite social services (Instagram/Facebook/Twitter/Tumblr/Flickr/etc.) after downloading screenshot to your camera roll Just relax and enjoy… (:3)彡 (:3)彡 (:3)彡

LandMarked – Track Landmarks

Normally $1.99.

Always wanted to remember which landmarks you’ve visited (and where you’ve yet to go)? Now you can with LandMarked! To start, simply launch the LandMarked app and you’ll instantly be shown an interactive map which points you in the direction of the nearest landmarks! When your reach one, simply hit Save and that landmark will be added to your tracked landmarks, along with the date in which you visited it. Whether you’re going on a trip abroad or to a nearby city, take LandMarked with you to see how many landmarks you can spot! LandMarked is a fun & interactive app that allows friends or families to compete against each other to see who can find the most landmarks with built-in Apple Game Centre support. Next time you’re heading out, fire up the LandMarked app and see what you can spot!

Memos-Voice

Normally $4.99.

Audionote, an app that enable you to insert comments and pictures during recording. It’s the indispensable tool to easily record your important moments like interviews, meetings, classes, lectures etc. Features: 1. Take highlighted notes during recording 2. Edit the recording easily 3. Insert and browse multiple pictures 4. Various skins are available 5. File classification management

Mobile Security & Safe Vault

Normally $9.99

The secure protect your personal information when internet connection. “Mobile Security” app protects your private data and strengthens your iPhone or iPad’s security with Safe Web, Media Vault, Anti-Theft. FEATURES: => Unlimited use => Get Full Protection for your Device, Data, Photos, Video, Password and Contacts => Open your Media Vault quickly and safely with Touch ID => Maintain your privacy by hiding your photos and videos behind a secure PIN. => Safe Browser: Block dangerous websites and ads => Vault: Securely hide your private photos and files => Anti-Theft: Security alarms to prevent device theft

Videdit – Handy Video Editor

Normally $0.99.

With Videdit, you can edit your videos in a lot of ways and make them more awesome and different. === SIMPLE AND EASY TO USE === Choose the video from Photo, Select a way of editing, handle it and save or share it. === RICH FEATURES === + Trim unwanted parts of the video + Crop the video into any size + Splice videos and images with 100+ transition animation effects + Mosaic a part of the video statically or dynamically: select the shape and type, adjust the blur intensity and speed of moving, drag the handler and move to blur the selected part of the video + Add some text into the video with rich text effects + Adjust the color and effect of the video with dozens of filters + Take a picture from the video + Dub for the video and support to adjust the volume + Add special audios into the video with over 200 sound effects + Adjust the playback speed of the video + Replay a selected segment of the video and flexibly set count of loop and the the speed of playing + Let the video playback in reverse order + Zoom in or out the video + Rotate or flip the video and support 3D rotation at any angle + Compress the video + Convert the video into GIF + Create a picture-in-picture video + Add borders to video with rich border material + Add stickers to video + Support collage of videos with rich background textures + Paint on the video: select color and width of brush, draw, undo, redo, erase + BlingBling for the video and make them full of brilliance: automatically detect highlights, add spot and star streaks and flexibly adjust their quantity, rotating speed and strength + Add particle effects for the videos: over 100 particle effects templates and rich particle texture images, flexible adjustment of various parameters of particle emission. Use your imagination to add surprises to your videos. + Add magnifier for video: flexibility to select the area to be enlarged and adjust the magnification and display position of the magnifier + Distort video: provide a variety of distortion types and flexibility adjust twist radius, force and center position === QUICK RESPONSE === + Real-time preview + Quickly generated + Support 1080P HD output === SAVE AND SHARE === + May save videos to your camera roll + Easily share videos with friends

